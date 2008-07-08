The following stocks are the only 11 stocks in the S&P 500 that don’t have so much as a single Buy rating. (From Citi research):
- Eastman Kodak (EK)
- Leucadia National (LUK)
- Electronic Data Systems (EDS)
- Sears Holdings (SHLD)
- Wrigley (WWY)
- Equity Residential (EQR)
- Apartment Investment & Management (AIV)
- Dillard’s (DDS)
- New York Times (NYT)
- Safeco (SAF), and
- SunTrust (STI)
Financials remain the most hated sector among analysts by a significant margin. But even so, only 18% garner “Sell” ratings. Other unpopular categories include the auto industry and REITs.
This universal loathing, of course, is probably an excellent contrarian indicator. Anyone want to make a gentlemen’s bet that the 11 most hated stocks will outperform the 11 most beloved stocks over the next couple of years?
