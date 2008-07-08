The 11 Most Hated Stocks

Jonathan Kennedy

The following stocks are the only 11 stocks in the S&P 500 that don’t have so much as a single Buy rating. (From Citi research):

  • Eastman Kodak (EK)
  • Leucadia National (LUK)
  • Electronic Data Systems (EDS)
  • Sears Holdings (SHLD)
  • Wrigley (WWY)
  • Equity Residential (EQR)
  • Apartment Investment & Management (AIV)
  • Dillard’s (DDS)
  • New York Times (NYT)
  • Safeco (SAF), and
  • SunTrust (STI)

Financials remain the most hated sector among analysts by a significant margin. But even so, only 18% garner “Sell” ratings. Other unpopular categories include the auto industry and REITs.

This universal loathing, of course, is probably an excellent contrarian indicator. Anyone want to make a gentlemen’s bet that the 11 most hated stocks will outperform the 11 most beloved stocks over the next couple of years?

