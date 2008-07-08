The following stocks are the only 11 stocks in the S&P 500 that don’t have so much as a single Buy rating. (From Citi research):



Eastman Kodak (EK)

Leucadia National (LUK)

Electronic Data Systems (EDS)

Sears Holdings (SHLD)

Wrigley (WWY)

Equity Residential (EQR)

Apartment Investment & Management (AIV)

Dillard’s (DDS)

New York Times (NYT)

Safeco (SAF), and

SunTrust (STI)

Financials remain the most hated sector among analysts by a significant margin. But even so, only 18% garner “Sell” ratings. Other unpopular categories include the auto industry and REITs.

This universal loathing, of course, is probably an excellent contrarian indicator. Anyone want to make a gentlemen’s bet that the 11 most hated stocks will outperform the 11 most beloved stocks over the next couple of years?

See Also:

The 11 Most Beloved Stocks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.