The 11 Most Expensive US Homes Ever Sold

Bing Maps Real estate records were broken today by this 18-acre property in the Hamptons that sold for $US147.5 million.

The top of the U.S. luxury market has been on a tear.

Last month, a Greenwich, Conn. estate sold for $US120 million, making it one of the most expensive residential properties ever sold in the U.S.

Then over the weekend, that record was smashed by the sale of a $US147 million compound on Further Lane in East Hampton to hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein.

See how all these recent sales stack up.

