The 11 Most Expensive US Homes Ever Sold

The top of the U.S. luxury market has been on a tear.
Last month, a Greenwich, Conn. estate sold for $US120 million, making it one of the most expensive residential properties ever sold in the U.S.
Then over the weekend, that record was smashed by the sale of a $US147 million compound on Further Lane in East Hampton to hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein.
The penthouse at the top of the under-construction One57 sold in May of 2012, reportedly to a group led by hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman. The still-to-be-completed pad sounds incredible, with almost 11,000 square feet, over two floors and access to the building's amenities, including a 65-foot pool with Central Park views, a library, theatre, and gym.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5004424969bedd4658000007-1000-750/_1-143.jpg' alt='One57 rendering' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Photo: Courtesy of Extell Development Company
Way back in 2000, financier Gary Winnick bought this gorgeous 1930s mansion from tycoon David Murdoch for $US94 million (around $US129 million today). Winnick had previously purchased the estate in 1979 for $US12.4 million. The main house is over 28,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms, a 15-car garage, full-sized basketball court, and a putting green.
Though the home is technically off the market, it's rumoured to be quietly for sale for $US225 million.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5367ead569beddf4278b4569-1125-795/screen%20shot%202014-05-05%20at%203.46.28%20pm.jpg' alt='Conrad hilton hilda boldt estate 1939' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Photo: Calisphere via UC Libraries
Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev scooped up Donald Trump's Palm Beach estate in 2008. The 69,000-square-foot home has a 50-car garage and 475 feet of oceanfront property. It is rumoured that Rybolovlev has plans to level the home and rebuild despite having only entered the property a few times since his purchase.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5367ebf96bb3f78d6316ebc8-872-654/donald-trump-palm-beach-home.jpg' alt='Donald trump palm beach home' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Russian investor Yuri Milner bought this French chateau-style mansion in Silicon Valley in March 2011. The Los Altos Hills mansion has more than 30,000 square feet with a tennis court and outdoor pool. The sellers of the home were Fred Chan, the founder of a tech company, and his wife Annie.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5367f84beab8ea5c2ec44731-940-705/yuri-milner-mansion.jpg' alt='Yuri milner mansion' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Photo: Google Maps
The nation of Qatar bought an Upper East Side townhouse through New York's 20-something brokers -- and brothers -- Oren and Tal Alexander this past January. The 20,500-square-foot mansion is currently an art gallery, and Qatar is expected to turn the building into a consulate.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52f1066eeab8eabb54c2ff09-873-655/wildenstein-townhouse-1.jpg' alt='Wildenstein townhouse' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Photo: Google Maps
After years on and off the market, Los Angeles' 12-bedroom Fleur de Lys estate sold to a 'highly secretive French billionaire' in March 2014, making it the most expensive home ever sold in L.A. County. It was sold by socialite and philanthropist Suzanne Saperstein, and has a massive movie theatre, pool, tennis courts, and a nine-car garage.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5339c1126da8113f4f15d9a5-800-560/0715saperstein1.jpg' alt='Fleur de lys' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Photo: Realtor.com
Ron Baron, an investment manager worth $US1.7 billion, bought this property in 2007. At the time of the purchase, the 40-acre estate didn't even have a house. While public records confirms that the 40 acres were sold for $US103 million, Ron Baron told a Market Watch reporter the actual price was $US132 million.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5367f3b46da811cd078b4567-869-652/ron-baron-hamptons-property.jpg' alt='Ron baron hamptons property' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Google Maps
An undisclosed buyer quietly bought this staggering estate in November 2012. The mansion is roughly 9,000 square feet with a pool and 360-degree views of the Woodside Mountains. The home was previously owned by Tully Friedman of Friedman Fleischer and Lowe LLC.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5106a3a36bb3f70b7e000009-1086-714/screen%20shot%202013-01-28%20at%2010.54.17%20am.jpg' alt='360 Woodside Mountain Road' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Photo: Google Maps
A mysterious buyer picked up the 50-acre Connecticut estate in April of this year. The home was first listed for $US190 million in May of 2013, but was discounted by millions after months on the market without attracting a buyer. The home has 15,000 square feet of living space, a grass tennis court, and gardens.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/51fc0806ecad048126000017-800-599/85245_4%20(1).jpg' alt='Copper Beech Farm' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Billionaire Rams owner Stan Kroenke bought Montana's Broken O Ranch in November of 2012. The ranch covers 123,000 acres of land and sprawls across three counties in Montana. The ranch previously belonged to William and Desiree Moore, the late founders of the Kelley-Moore Paint Company.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5367f61b69bedd2f5f8b4568-799-599/broken-o-ranch.jpg' alt='Broken o ranch' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Photo: The Broken O Ranch
Hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein of Jana Partners bought the 18-acre Further Lane estate in May 2014. It was previously owned by Christopher H. Browne, a New York investment firm manager, and is impeccably landscaped with formal gardens and a pond.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5367cb1feab8ead70ac4472c-889-667/18-acre-browne-mansion-147-million-2.jpg' alt='18-acre browne mansion $US147 million' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Photo: Bing Maps
