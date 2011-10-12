The 11 Most Equal Countries In The World

Photo: www.flickr.com

Only one of the most equal countries in the world is outside of Europe, and it’s probably not one you would expect.Kazakhstan, the #9 most equal country based on the CIA-recognised Gini index, has a burgeoning economy centered around its rich natural resources, including oil. The country saw 7% economic growth last year.



Other than Kazakhstan, the world’s most equal countries are located mainly in east or central Europe and include former members of the Soviet Union.

While these countries have a generally even distribution of wealth across the populace, this doesn’t necessarily mean that they are wealthy nations: for example, Hungary and Kazakhstan have GDPs per capita of $18,800 and $12,700, compared with Luxembourg and Sweden’s GDPs per capita of $82,600 and $39,100.

The Gini index is calculated based on the range of cumulative family incomes, where 0 stands for perfect equality and 100 stands for perfect inequality.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.