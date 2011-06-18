America's Most Endangered Historic Places

Photo: National Trust For Historic Preservation
There are hundreds of historically significant sites across the United States, but many of them are threatened by neglect and poor funding.The National Trust for Historic Preservation has just released its annual list of the most endangered historic spots in the nation, from the Long Island home where jazz legend John Coltrane wrote his masterpiece “A Love Supreme” to a Civil War fortress in Alabama.
Without changes to public policy and adequate funding, these national treasures could quickly disappear.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit organisation, has identified more than 200 threatened sites since 1988, when it first published the list.
CHINA ALLEY, HANFORD, CA: This San Joaquin Valley town, populated by Chinese immigrants in the late 1800s, sit vacant and suffers from rain damage, vandalism and years of deterioration
BELMEAD-ON-THE-JAMES, POWHATAN COUNTY, VA: A Gothic Revival manorhouse built by slaves that was later turned into a school, the building faces serious structural damage
BEAR BUTTE, MEADE COUNTY, S.D.: This 4,426-foot mountain in the Black Hills of South Dakota, is sacred ground for as many as 17 Native American tribes. It is threatened by proposed wind and oil energy development, including a proposed wind installation five miles away
FORT GAINES, DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL: A Civil War fortress once held by Confederate troops, the fort is threatened by erosion of its Gulf of Mexico shoreline
GREATER CHACO LANDSCAPE, NM: A historic range with artifacts from the prehistoric Chacoan people that is vulnerable to energy development
ISAAC MANCHESTER FARM, AVELLA, PA: This meticulously preserved 400-acre farm has belonged to eight generations of the Manchester family. It faces damage from a nearby coal mine
PRENTICE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL, CHICAGO: A modern icon on the Chicago skyline, this 1970s building could soon be demolished to make way for a Northwestern University research facility
JOHN COLTRANE HOME, DIX HILLS, NY: The legendary saxophonist lived and worked in this Long Island ranch in the 1960s. It suffers from deterioration and a lack of funding
NATIONAL SOLDIERS HOME HISTORIC DISTRICT, MILWAUKEE, WI: Several parts of this 90-acre site, with 25 post-Civil War and early 20th-century buildings and a soldiers' cemetery, are on the brink of collapse
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.