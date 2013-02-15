The 11 Least Free Presses In The World

A university student is taken away by plainclothes policemen after giving an interview about censorship to foreign media.

Photo: AP

The UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that everyone has the right “to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”The 2013 Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index ranks each country by how free journalists, news organisations and netizens were to report news from December 2011 and the end of November 2012.



It’s no surprise that highly corrupt countries are at the bottom while the least corrupt countries are near the top. The ones that stand out are the big players who have come to rely on the systematic suppression of the right to information.

