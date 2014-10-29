The 11 Hottest Video Games You Can Buy Right Now

#GamerGate aside, it is a splendid time for video games.

November will mark a full year on the market for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. The Wii U, meanwhile, is coming up on its second birthday.

While the PlayStation 4 is edging out the Xbox in terms of sales, both consoles are still very young, and there are plenty of exciting games coming to these platforms. Nintendo’s more mature console is also starting to release some real heavy-hitters.

There are plenty of other game platforms — mobile, PC, and portables like the PS Vita and Nintendo 3DS — but these are the best games you can buy for all the latest-gen living room consoles, namely the PS4, Xbox One, and Wii U.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.