The 11 Heisman Candidates Who Benefitted Most From USC's Loss To Stanford

Photo: Getty Images/Craig Mitchelldyer

The Heisman Trophy landscape shifted dramatically when Stanford upset USC 21-14 on Saturday.USC quarterback Matt Barkley, the odds-on favourite to win the prestigious award entering the season, took a big step back in the conversation after a lackluster performance against the Cardinal.



Barkley was 20/41 for 254 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions on back-to-back drives in the loss.

Barkley’s chances haven’t completely crumbled, but with the massive expectations for the Trojans entering the season, a perfect finish to the season may be what it takes to capture the honour.

Until then, the race is wide open for the taking.

