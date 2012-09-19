The 11 Heisman Candidates Who Benefitted Most From USC's Loss To Stanford

Andrew Tredinnick
De'Anthony Thomas

Photo: Getty Images/Craig Mitchelldyer

The Heisman Trophy landscape shifted dramatically when Stanford upset USC 21-14 on Saturday.USC quarterback Matt Barkley, the odds-on favourite to win the prestigious award entering the season, took a big step back in the conversation after a lackluster performance against the Cardinal.

Barkley was 20/41 for 254 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions on back-to-back drives in the loss.

Barkley’s chances haven’t completely crumbled, but with the massive expectations for the Trojans entering the season, a perfect finish to the season may be what it takes to capture the honour.

Until then, the race is wide open for the taking.

Geno Smith, West Virginia Quarterback

*Passing: 66/75 736 yards, 9 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Rushing: 10 attempts, 83 yards, 1 touchdown

Next Big Test: Oct. 6 at No. 12 Texas

*-The only player on the list with only two games completed

De'Anthony Thomas, Oregon Running Back

Rushing: 13 attempts, 228 yards, 4 touchdowns

Receiving: 11 receptions, 154 yards, 3 touchdowns

Next Big Test: Saturday vs. No. 22 Arizona

EJ Manuel, Florida State Quarterback

Passing: 42/59, 525 yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 interceptions

Rushing: 13 attempts, 86 yards, 1 touchdown

Next Big Test: Saturday vs. No. 10 Clemson

Tajh Boyd, Clemson Quarterback

Passing: 63/86, 747 yards, 6 touchdowns, 1 interception

Rushing: 27 attempts, 75 yards

Next Big Test: Saturday vs. No. 3 Florida State

Braxton Miller, Ohio State Quarterback

Passing: 48/78, 611 yards, 7 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Rushing: 56 attempts, 377 yards, 7 touchdowns

Next Big Test: Sept. 27 at No. 21 Michigan State

Collin Klein, Kansas State Quarterback

Passing: 43/59, 609 yards, 5 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Rushing: 46 attempts, 210 yards, 4 touchdowns

Next Big Test: Saturday vs. No. 6 Oklahoma

Stepfan Taylor, Stanford Running Back

Rushing: 67 attempts, 338 yards, 3 touchdowns

Receiving: 10 receptions, 89 yards, 1 touchdown

Next Big Test: Oct. 13 at No. 11 Notre Dame

Teddy Bridgewater, Louisville Quarterback

Passing: 72/88, 855 yards, 5 touchdowns

Rushing: 18 attempts, 8 yards

Next Big Test: Oct. 26 vs. Cincinnati

Johnathan Franklin, UCLA Running Back

Rushing: 66 attempts, 541 yards, 3 touchdowns

Receiving: 8 receptions, 121 yards, 1 touchdown

Next Big Test: Saturday vs. Oregon State

Aaron Murray, Georgia Quarterback

Passing: 51/80, 842 yards, 8 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Rushing: 15 attempts, -4 yards, 2 touchdowns

Next Big Test: Oct. 6 at No. 7 South Carolina

AJ McCarron, Alabama Quarterback

Passing: 36/56, 607 yards, 7 touchdowns

Rushing: 13 rushes, -42 yards

Next Big Test: Nov. 3 at LSU

