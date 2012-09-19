The 11 Heisman Candidates Who Benefitted Most From USC's Loss To Stanford

Photo: Getty Images/Craig Mitchelldyer
The Heisman Trophy landscape shifted dramatically when Stanford upset USC 21-14 on Saturday.USC quarterback Matt Barkley, the odds-on favourite to win the prestigious award entering the season, took a big step back in the conversation after a lackluster performance against the Cardinal.
Barkley was 20/41 for 254 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions on back-to-back drives in the loss.
Barkley’s chances haven’t completely crumbled, but with the massive expectations for the Trojans entering the season, a perfect finish to the season may be what it takes to capture the honour.
Until then, the race is wide open for the taking.
*Passing: 66/75 736 yards, 9 touchdowns, 0 interceptions
Rushing: 10 attempts, 83 yards, 1 touchdown
Next Big Test: Oct. 6 at No. 12 Texas
*-The only player on the list with only two games completed
Rushing: 13 attempts, 228 yards, 4 touchdowns
Receiving: 11 receptions, 154 yards, 3 touchdowns
Next Big Test: Saturday vs. No. 22 Arizona
Passing: 42/59, 525 yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 interceptions
Rushing: 13 attempts, 86 yards, 1 touchdown
Next Big Test: Saturday vs. No. 10 Clemson
Passing: 63/86, 747 yards, 6 touchdowns, 1 interception
Rushing: 27 attempts, 75 yards
Next Big Test: Saturday vs. No. 3 Florida State
Passing: 48/78, 611 yards, 7 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
Rushing: 56 attempts, 377 yards, 7 touchdowns
Next Big Test: Sept. 27 at No. 21 Michigan State
Passing: 43/59, 609 yards, 5 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
Rushing: 46 attempts, 210 yards, 4 touchdowns
Next Big Test: Saturday vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
Rushing: 67 attempts, 338 yards, 3 touchdowns
Receiving: 10 receptions, 89 yards, 1 touchdown
Next Big Test: Oct. 13 at No. 11 Notre Dame
Passing: 72/88, 855 yards, 5 touchdowns
Rushing: 18 attempts, 8 yards
Next Big Test: Oct. 26 vs. Cincinnati
Rushing: 66 attempts, 541 yards, 3 touchdowns
Receiving: 8 receptions, 121 yards, 1 touchdown
Next Big Test: Saturday vs. Oregon State
Passing: 51/80, 842 yards, 8 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
Rushing: 15 attempts, -4 yards, 2 touchdowns
Next Big Test: Oct. 6 at No. 7 South Carolina
Passing: 36/56, 607 yards, 7 touchdowns
Rushing: 13 rushes, -42 yards
Next Big Test: Nov. 3 at LSU
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.