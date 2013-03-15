The 11 Coolest Startup T-Shirts From The Ultimate Startup Conference, SXSW

Alyson Shontell

Photo: Alyson Shontell/Business Insider

Startups are known for their T-shirts.Which ones rocked the best designs at the ultimate startup conference, South by Southwest?

We collected our favourites from all over Austin. GroupMe takes the cake.

Dropbox offered its iconic shirts in multiple colours.

Grand Street, a New York-based startup that sells a few awesome gadgets per week, repped its brand with this shirt and hat.

TuneIn lets you stream and listen to the radio online. We don't really understand the constellation design, but we like it.

Early Shares' is like Kickstarter but it gives backers equity in the ideas. So its shirt focused on crowdfunding.

Brew PR's Caitlyn Carpanzano wore her client GroupMe's clothing nearly head to toe. The T-shirts represented the GroupMe Grill, where the text messaging service gave away free grilled cheese and beer.

Location app Highlight had humans and animals wearing its shirts.

Uber employees rocked two Uber shirts at WSJ's pool party in Austin. The one on the right is from this year, but we liked them both.

