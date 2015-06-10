The 11 business schools that produced the most CEOs at Europe's biggest and most important companies

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Prince Felipe of Spain visits the Global Business Colloquium at IESE Buisness School, New York, NY on June 20, 2012 in New York City

Lists of top business schools usually take in a bunch of factors — like graduate pay, the institution’s academic record and its reputation with employers.

But which have the best records of getting their students into the very top jobs at Europe’s biggest listed companies?

We looked at CEOs of the largest public firms in each of the five largest economies in Europe. That means companies on the UK’s FTSE 100, France’s CAC 40, Germany’s DAX, Spain’s Ibex 35 and Italy’s FTSE MIB. That’s 245 firms in total.

For the purposes of these rankings, we’ve deliberately excluded CEOs who did undergraduate degrees in business subjects — only MBA and other business and management specific studies at the graduate level have been used. As a result CEOs who did a master’s degree in finance or a PhD in economics, for example, would also not be included. Let us know if you think we’ve missed anyone.

11. Bocconi University - CEOs at two major Italian companies, Atlantia and Pirelli, attended Bocconi. The school is regularly ranked as one of the best in Europe, and the best in Italy. German President Christian Wulff giving a speech at Bocconi. 10. IE Business School, founded as Instituto de Empresa in 1973, is one of Spain's top-ranking business schools, and produced the CEOs of two major Spanish listed companies. The re-launch event for IE Business School's international MBA programme. 9. Colombia Business School -- One of the most prestigious schools in the US, Colombia has trained CEOs from companies that are listed on major Spanish and UK indices. 8. Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management -- another American school has produced top CEOs in both UK and German-listed firms. Television personality Oprah Winfrey, the chairman of HARPO Entertainment Group, speaks at Northwestern University Kellogg Graduate School of Management''s 2001 commencement ceremonies June 16, 2001 in Evanston, Illinois. 7. Though Cranfield School of Management is one of the list's less well-known institutions, it has produced two FTSE 100 CEOs, including Barclays' Antony Jenkins. Former International Air Transport Association director general Giovanni Bisignani speaks at Cranfield. 6. Hautes Etudes Commerciales de Paris (HEC) is regularly ranked among the best business schools in the world, and it has produced two CEOs of FTSE 100 companies. 5. The University of Chicago Booth School of Business beats many of the most prestigious schools in Europe -- Three CEOs went to Chicago, including Commerzbank and Banco Santander's bosses. 4. The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania also ranks extremely highly, with two CEOs of major French-listed firms, and two CEOs of major British-listed firms as alumni. 3. IESE is a particularly dominant business school in Spain -- four of the main Spanish stock index's 35 companies have CEOs with MBAs or an equivalent from IESE, as well as one UK-listed firm. Prince Felipe of Spain visits the Global Business Colloquium at IESE Buisness School, New York, NY on June 20, 2012 in New York City 2. Harvard Business School takes second place, and is the highest-placed university from outside of Europe. Seven CEOs have trained there, representing UK, German and Italian-listed firms. 1. INSEAD -- France's top business school absolutely dominates the list, with 12 of the CEOs from Europe's biggest listed companies having trained there, almost twice as many as the next-closest competitor. Now see: The most prestigious business schools in Europe »

