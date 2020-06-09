Meet the 11 US billionaires whose fortunes have grown the most during the pandemic

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis/REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

US billionaires have added $US565 billion to their collective wealth during the past 11 weeks, a report by the Institute for Policy Studies found.

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, was the biggest winner as his fortune grew by $US36.2 billion between March 18 and June 4, IPS said.

Below are the 11 US billionaires who saw the biggest gains in net worth during the pandemic.

Many billionaires were hit hard when the coronavirus tanked markets in late February and the first half of March. However, their fortunes rebounded with the stock market in recent weeks, despite a historic surge in unemployment.

The combined wealth of a selection of US billionaires surged by $US565 billion, an increase of almost 20% since the start of the pandemic, according to a report by the Institute for Policy Studies.

Chuck Collins, who co-authored the Billionaire Bonanza 2020 report, said: “In a turbulent week in the life of the nation, these statistics remind us that we are more economically and racially divided than at any time in decades.”

Collins added: “Our moral, economic and physical health as a society depends on building a post-pandemic economy that works for everyone, not just the billionaire class. Surging billionaire wealth juxtaposed with the suffering and plight of millions undermines the social solidarity required for us to recover together in the years ahead.”

Here are the increases in 11 US billionaires’ wealth between March 18 and June 4, based on figures from the Institute for Policy Studies and net-worth estimates from Forbes.

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Increase: $US36.2 billion

Total wealth: $US149 billion

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook

Charles Platiau/Reuters

Increase: $US30.1 billion

Total wealth: $US84.8 billion

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX

Joe Rogan Experience

Increase: $US14.1 billion

Total wealth: $US38.7 billion

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google

AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Increase: $US13.9 billion

Total wealth: $US63.0 billion

Larry Page, co-founder of Google

Reuters Alphabet CEO Larry Page.

Increase: $US13.7 billion

Total wealth: $US64.6 billion

Steve Ballmer, owner of the LA Clippers and former CEO of Microsoft

Mark Blinch/Reuters

Increase: $US13.3 billion

Total wealth: $US66.0 billion

MacKenzie Bezos, author and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Increase: $US12.6 billion

Total wealth: $US48.6 billion

Michael Bloomberg, majority owner and co-founder of Bloomberg

AP Michael Bloomberg

Increase: $US12.1 billion

Total wealth: $US60.1 billion

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft

REUTERS/Jason Lee Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Increase: $US11.8 billion

Total Wealth: $US110 billion

Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman of Nike

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Increase: $US11.6 billion

Total wealth: $US41.1 billion

Larry Ellison, co-founder, executive chairman and CTO of Oracle

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison.

Increase: $US8.5 billion

Total wealth: $US67.5 billion

