The 11 best restaurants in New York City

Emmie Martin
Del PostoYelpDel Posto took the No. 8 spot on this list.

As one of the biggest world foodie destinations, New York City certainly has no shortage of great restaurants to choose from.

To find NYC’s top spots, we looked at our recent list of the best restaurants in America, which combined five noteworthy lists compiled by food critics, experts, and diners.

We singled out the restaurants based in New York City and listed them here. You can read our complete methodology here.

10. Bâtard

Chef: Marcus Glocker
Bâtard

9. Cosme

Chef
: Enrique Olvera
Cosme

8. Del Posto

Chef: Mark Ladner
Del Posto

7. Momofuku Ssäm Bar

Chef: David Chang
Momofuku Ssäm Bar

6. NoMad

Chef
: Daniel Humm
NoMad

5. Momofuku Ko

Chef
: David Chang
Momofuku Ko

4. Le Bernardin

Chef: Eric Ripert
Le Bernardin

3. Daniel

Chef
: Daniel Boulud
Daniel

2. Per Se

Chef
: Thomas Keller
Per Se

Now see the best places in the country.

The 44 best restaurants in America »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.