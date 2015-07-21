The 11 best photos ever taken with a selfie stick

If you’ve spent any time in a crowded, touristy place this summer, you’ve probably encountered more than a few selfie sticks.
Selfie sticks are the telescopic tools you clip your phone onto to take better pictures of yourself.
They gained popularity (and notoriety) last year when TIME Magazine named the selfie stick one of the best inventions of the year. This summer, Disney World and Disney Land both banned selfie sticks. Other venues like New York’s Museum of Modern Art, the Coachella and Lollapalooza music festivals, and Rome’s Colosseum have banned them too.
Though most people just use selfie sticks — also known as monopods — to take pictures of themselves, others are using them in more daring, creative ways.
We decided to round up some of the best pictures taken with selfie sticks.
Before they were called selfie sticks, monopods were used to take pictures as far back as 1926, according to the Daily Mail, who talked to the grandson of the first-ever documented selfie stick selfie.
27-year-old Brazilian photographer Thiago Correa took this selfie from the top of Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer.
President Barack Obama took the first presidential selfie stick selfie earlier this year, in a video for BuzzFeed.
19-year-old Alexander Remnev scaled Dubai's 1,350-foot Princess Tower for this shot. Remnev is part of a group of photographers known as skywalkers. They don't use safety gear when they scale buildings.
A Top The World's Tallest Residential Building. Photograph By Alexander Remnev pic.twitter.com/LODLqWWZwR
Daniel Lau is known for his skyscraper pictures, made all the more dizzying when they're taken with a selfie stick.
