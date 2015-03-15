The 11 best Irish pubs in San Francisco

Madeline Stone
Blarney stonePhoto on Yelp.comThe Blarney Stone in the Outer Richmond.

San Francisco’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is today.

Starting at the corner of Market and 2nd Street and running to Civic Center Plaza, the parade calls for an all-day celebration.

Whether you want to fuel up before the parade or avoid the mayhem somewhere quiet, there are plenty of Irish pubs you can visit to get in the spirit today.

Our friends at Yelp have helped us round up the best of them.

Irish Times

500 Sacramento Street, Financial District

Irish Times is a popular FiDi destination, especially during happy hour and sports games.

According to their Facebook page, they will be open starting at 9 a.m. the day of the St. Patrick's Day parade.

The Little Shamrock

807 Lincoln Way, Inner Sunset

Dating all the way back to 1863, the Little Shamrock offers a wide selection of beer in a friendly atmosphere.

Cozy up with some board games on the couches, or try a round of darts.

Blackthorn

834 Irving Street, Inner Sunset

This pub is decked out with TVs, which make it a great place to check out the day's sports games.

There's also a bunch of pool tables and a back patio.

The Bitter End

441 Clement Street, Inner Richmond

The Bitter End is a relatively divey bar in the Inner Richmond.

Pool tables and darts are a major draw, as is the trivia night. Trivia teams with the most creative names win extra prizes.

Durty Nelly's

2328 Irving Street, Outer Sunset

It may be far from the action, but the owners of Durty Nelly's are Irish natives who know how to pour the perfect pint of Guinness.

This pub is also beloved for its authentic Irish breakfast.

The Chieftain

198 5th Street, SoMa

The Chieftain is a cozy, authentic Irish pub just a block away from the Moscone Center in SoMa.

Nosh on some shepherd's pie and corned beef and cabbage while you drink your Irish beer.

The Napper Tandy

3200 24th Street, the Mission

The Napper Tandy is known for having a delicious brunch, with menu items like a shepherd's pie, fish and chips, and corned beef hash.

The Blarney Stone

5625 Geary Boulevard, Outer Richmond

The Blarney Stone is popular for sports games.

There's also a patio in the back, where you can purchase food and sip on a Bloody Mary or Guinness.

The Phoenix

811 Valencia Street, the Mission

Yelpers say the Phoenix is much cleaner than your average Irish pub.

Load up on Irish soda bread, Irish nachos, and Irish car bombs here.

The Dubliner

3838 24th Street, Noe Valley

The Dubliner is a friendly, comfortable neighbourhood bar known for its Bloody Mary's and trivia nights.

Johnny Foley's

243 O'Farrell Street, Union Square

This pub was named after living San Francisco legend Johnny Foley, a veteran newspaper man with an excellent singing voice.

There's a decent selection of beer and a popular Dueling Pianos show.

