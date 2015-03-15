The 11 best Irish pubs in San Francisco

Photo on Yelp.com The Blarney Stone in the Outer Richmond.

San Francisco’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is today.

Starting at the corner of Market and 2nd Street and running to Civic Center Plaza, the parade calls for an all-day celebration.

Whether you want to fuel up before the parade or avoid the mayhem somewhere quiet, there are plenty of Irish pubs you can visit to get in the spirit today.

Our friends at Yelp have helped us round up the best of them.

