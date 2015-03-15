The 11 best Irish pubs in San Francisco

San Francisco’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is today.
Starting at the corner of Market and 2nd Street and running to Civic Center Plaza, the parade calls for an all-day celebration.
Whether you want to fuel up before the parade or avoid the mayhem somewhere quiet, there are plenty of Irish pubs you can visit to get in the spirit today.
Our friends at Yelp have helped us round up the best of them.
500 Sacramento Street, Financial District
Irish Times is a popular FiDi destination, especially during happy hour and sports games.
According to their Facebook page, they will be open starting at 9 a.m. the day of the St. Patrick's Day parade.
Dating all the way back to 1863, the Little Shamrock offers a wide selection of beer in a friendly atmosphere.
Cozy up with some board games on the couches, or try a round of darts.
834 Irving Street, Inner Sunset
This pub is decked out with TVs, which make it a great place to check out the day's sports games.
There's also a bunch of pool tables and a back patio.
441 Clement Street, Inner Richmond
The Bitter End is a relatively divey bar in the Inner Richmond.
Pool tables and darts are a major draw, as is the trivia night. Trivia teams with the most creative names win extra prizes.
2328 Irving Street, Outer Sunset
It may be far from the action, but the owners of Durty Nelly's are Irish natives who know how to pour the perfect pint of Guinness.
This pub is also beloved for its authentic Irish breakfast.
The Chieftain is a cozy, authentic Irish pub just a block away from the Moscone Center in SoMa.
Nosh on some shepherd's pie and corned beef and cabbage while you drink your Irish beer.
The Napper Tandy is known for having a delicious brunch, with menu items like a shepherd's pie, fish and chips, and corned beef hash.
5625 Geary Boulevard, Outer Richmond
The Blarney Stone is popular for sports games.
There's also a patio in the back, where you can purchase food and sip on a Bloody Mary or Guinness.
811 Valencia Street, the Mission
Yelpers say the Phoenix is much cleaner than your average Irish pub.
Load up on Irish soda bread, Irish nachos, and Irish car bombs here.
The Dubliner is a friendly, comfortable neighbourhood bar known for its Bloody Mary's and trivia nights.
243 O'Farrell Street, Union Square
This pub was named after living San Francisco legend Johnny Foley, a veteran newspaper man with an excellent singing voice.
There's a decent selection of beer and a popular Dueling Pianos show.
