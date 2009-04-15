The 1040 Tax Form Through The Ages

It’s tax day, and if you’re like some of us, you’re trying to figure out which post office is the one that stays open late tonight, while you busily scrounge up forms and receipts.



If you’re looking to procrastinate a little, check out TaxHistory.org, which has a great gallery of the form 1040 throughout the ages (via Hit & Run). Sadly, you can’t just download the form from the year you want and pay taxes using that.

Below is the first one, from 1913, when costs incurred due to shipwrecks was listed on the deductions page!

1040 1913



View more documents from JoeWeisenthal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.