A Cruise Commemorating The 100th Anniversary Of The Titanic Has Been Forced To Turn Back

A cruise ship that set sail this week to trace the voyage of the RMS Titanic to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ship’s sinking has been forced to turn around after a cameraman covering the cruise got sick, according to The Telegraph.The cameraman, BBC’s Tim Rex, 56, reportedly had a heart attack and needed additional medical attention.



Rex fell ill exactly 100 years after the Titanic set sail from Southampton.

One additional eerie detail: the original Titanic last called for help at the Irish port of Cobh, which is where Rex was brought after being taken off the cruise ship as a precautionary measure.

