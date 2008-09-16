The $100M iFund Is Now One Third Smaller (AAPL)

Are you an iPhone developer hoping to get a piece of the $100 million iFund? You better hurry up. The Kleiner Perkins-backed cash hoard earmarked for coders working on Apple’s mobile platform, is about a third gone.



Matt Murphy, the manager of the iFund, said in a blog post that more than $30 million has gone out to five different app developers over the last 6 months: Pelago, iControl (coming Q1 09), ng:moco (first game coming this month), GOGII (coming Q4 08), and an unannounced company (coming Q1 09). Matt said they’ve received 2,700 pitches from developers in those 6 months.

