The $100,000 Star Wars Collection

Robert Fisher – a gentleman who for all other purposes would never have figured on the pages of The Rich Times had just one thing that differentiated him from millions of other hard working Americans. His craze for all things Star Wars.

His son – Derek Fisher , who is now 41 years old himself claims that his dad jumped on anything related to Star Wars ever since he can remember. Roberts collection consists of LEGO sets, posters, sheets and pillow covers, comic books, mugs, skateboards, kites, Hallowe’en costumes, clothing and even Pez dispensers.

The younger Fisher thinks that his Dad must have spent more then $100,000 on the collection. The price today? Well, we shall know come August 27 when the entire collection goes up for auction.

