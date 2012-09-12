The New 100 Most Endangered Species In The World

Photo: Wikipedia
For the first time, the Zoological Society of London and the IUCN have named the 100 most critically endangered animals, plants and fungi on the planet. Conservationists fear that many listed species — their declines mainly caused by humans — will be pushed to the brink because they provide no economic value to humans.
Here is the full list:
1. Ploughshare tortoise
2. Rio Pescado stubfoot toad
3. Northern Muriqui, Wooly Spider Monkey
4. Pygmy three-toed sloth
5. Tarzan’s chameleon
6. Seychelles sheath-tailed bat
7. Jamaican iguana
8. Cayman Islands ghost orchid
9. Wild yam
10. Spoon-billed sandpiper
11. Liben lark
12. Singapore freshwater crab
13. Edward’s pheasant
14. Attenborough’s pitcher plant
15. Luristan newt
16. Vaquita
17. Greater bamboo lemur
18. Saola
19. Red River giant softshell turtle
20. Javan rhino
21. Cebu frill-wing
22. Red-finned Blue-eye
23. Estuarine pipefish
24. Suicide Palm, Dimaka
25. Bullock’s false toad
26. Baishan fir
27. Actinote zikani
28. Leaf scaled sea-snake
29. Amani flatwing
30. Araripe manakin
31. Antisolabis seychellensis
32. Aci Göl toothcarp
33. Bulmer’s fruit bat
34. White bellied heron
35. Great indian bustard
36. Madagascar pochard
37. Galapagos damsel fish
38. Giant yellow croaker
39. Four-toed terrapin
40. Bazzania bhutanica
41. Hirola
42. Franklin’s bumblebee
43. Callitriche pulchra
44. Santa Catarina’s guinea pig
45. Roloway guenon
46. Willow blister
47. Nelson’s small-eared shrew
48. Sumatran rhino
49. Amsterdam albatross
50. Diospyros katendei
51. Dipterocarpus lamellatus
52. Discoglossus nigriventer
53. Dombeya mauritania
54. Elaeocarpus bojeri
55. Eleutherodactylus glandulifer
56. Macaya breast-spot frog
57. Chilenito
58. Coral tree
59. Euphorbia tanaensis
60. Ficus katendei
61. Northern bald ibis
62. Gigasiphon macrosiphon
63. Gocea ohridana
64. Table mountain ghost frog
65. Hemicycla paeteliana
66. Hibiscadelphus woodii
67. Sakhalin taimen
68. Belin vetchling
69. Archey’s frog
70. Dusky gopher frog
71. Magnolia wolfii
72. Margaritifera marocana
73. Moominia willii
74. Cuban greater funnel eared bat
75. Hainan gibbon
76. Mulanje red damsel
77. Pangasid catfish
78. Parides burchellanus
79. Picea neoveitchii
80. Qiaojia pine
81. Peacock tarantula
82. Fatuhiva monarch
83. Common sawfish
84. Silky sifaka
85. Geometric tortoise
86. Psiadia cataractae
87. Beydaglari bush-cricket
87. Tonkin snub-nosed monkey
89. West australian underground orchid
90. Boni giant sengi
91. Rosa arabica
92. Durrell’s vontsira
93. Red crested tree rat
94. Angel shark
95. Chinese crested tern
96. Okinawa spiny rat
97. Somphongs’s rasbora
98. Valencia letourneuxi
99. Forest coconut
100. Attenborough’s echidna
Read the full report here [PDF].
Related:
- 10 Species That Have Been Wiped Out By Man
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.