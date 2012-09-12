The New 100 Most Endangered Species In The World

Spoon-billed sandpiper

Photo: Wikipedia

For the first time, the Zoological Society of London and the IUCN have named the 100 most critically endangered animals, plants and fungi on the planet. Conservationists fear that many listed species — their declines mainly caused by humans — will be pushed to the brink because they provide no economic value to humans.



Here is the full list:

1. Ploughshare tortoise

2. Rio Pescado stubfoot toad

3. Northern Muriqui, Wooly Spider Monkey

4. Pygmy three-toed sloth

5. Tarzan’s chameleon

6. Seychelles sheath-tailed bat

7. Jamaican iguana

8. Cayman Islands ghost orchid

9. Wild yam

10. Spoon-billed sandpiper

11. Liben lark

12. Singapore freshwater crab

13. Edward’s pheasant

14. Attenborough’s pitcher plant

15. Luristan newt

16. Vaquita

17. Greater bamboo lemur

18. Saola

19. Red River giant softshell turtle

20. Javan rhino

21. Cebu frill-wing

22. Red-finned Blue-eye

23. Estuarine pipefish

24. Suicide Palm, Dimaka

25. Bullock’s false toad

26. Baishan fir

27. Actinote zikani

28. Leaf scaled sea-snake

29. Amani flatwing

30. Araripe manakin

31. Antisolabis seychellensis

32. Aci Göl toothcarp

33. Bulmer’s fruit bat

34. White bellied heron

35. Great indian bustard

36. Madagascar pochard

37. Galapagos damsel fish

38. Giant yellow croaker

39. Four-toed terrapin

40. Bazzania bhutanica

41. Hirola

42. Franklin’s bumblebee

43. Callitriche pulchra

44. Santa Catarina’s guinea pig

45. Roloway guenon

46. Willow blister

47. Nelson’s small-eared shrew

48. Sumatran rhino

49. Amsterdam albatross

50. Diospyros katendei

51. Dipterocarpus lamellatus

52. Discoglossus nigriventer

53. Dombeya mauritania

54. Elaeocarpus bojeri

55. Eleutherodactylus glandulifer

56. Macaya breast-spot frog

57. Chilenito

58. Coral tree

59. Euphorbia tanaensis

60. Ficus katendei

61. Northern bald ibis

62. Gigasiphon macrosiphon

63. Gocea ohridana

64. Table mountain ghost frog

65. Hemicycla paeteliana

66. Hibiscadelphus woodii

67. Sakhalin taimen

68. Belin vetchling

69. Archey’s frog

70. Dusky gopher frog

71. Magnolia wolfii

72. Margaritifera marocana

73. Moominia willii

74. Cuban greater funnel eared bat

75. Hainan gibbon

76. Mulanje red damsel

77. Pangasid catfish

78. Parides burchellanus

79. Picea neoveitchii

80. Qiaojia pine

81. Peacock tarantula

82. Fatuhiva monarch

83. Common sawfish

84. Silky sifaka

85. Geometric tortoise

86. Psiadia cataractae

87. Beydaglari bush-cricket

87. Tonkin snub-nosed monkey

89. West australian underground orchid

90. Boni giant sengi

91. Rosa arabica

92. Durrell’s vontsira

93. Red crested tree rat

94. Angel shark

95. Chinese crested tern

96. Okinawa spiny rat

97. Somphongs’s rasbora

98. Valencia letourneuxi

99. Forest coconut

100. Attenborough’s echidna

Read the full report here [PDF].

