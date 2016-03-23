The 100 hottest restaurants in the US right now

Courtesy of OpenTable Santina, in New York City’s Meatpacking District, is known for a buzzy bar and top-notch cuisine.

OpenTable just released its annual “100 Hottest Restaurants in America” list, which highlights the trendiest restaurants in big cities across the country.

To craft the list, OpenTable combed through more than 5 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified diners. Over 20,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia were considered.

To make the cut, restaurants needed to have both high overall ratings and a strong rating in the “hot spot” category.

Restaurants in 27 states are on the list, with 25 spots in California and 15 in New York. Cuisine ranges from traditional American to Japanese, Mexican, Italian, and more.

“From inventive fare with an international flair and enticing cocktail programs to energetic atmospheres and sexy surroundings, these restaurants have all the elements for a fresh, fun dining experience,” Caroline Potter, OpenTable’s chief dining officer, said in a press release announcing the list.

You’ll find new rooftop bars, old-school steakhouses, and plenty of “clubstaurants” on the list. Nightlife brands Tao and STK make multiple appearances, while one-offs like Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club in Manhattan and long-time celebrity favourites like The Ivy in West Hollywood also pop up.

Here’s the full list in alphabetical order. Starred restaurants are establishments that opened in 2015.

40/40 Club — New York, New York

8 Up — Louisville, Kentucky



Acorn — Denver, Colorado

Alley Cat Oyster Bar — Cleveland, Ohio *

AsiaSF — San Francisco, California

B.B. King’s Blues Club — Memphis, Tennessee

B.B. King’s Blues Club — Orlando, Florida

Beauty and Essex — New York, New York

Bestia — Los Angeles, California

Courtesy of OpenTable Bestia is a hopping, casual restaurant and bar in Los Angeles.

Buccan — Palm Beach, Florida

Buddakan — New York, New York

Café Martorano — Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Cassia — Santa Monica, California *

Chino Latino — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Cork & Pig Tavern #2 — Odessa, Texas

Culinary Dropout — Tempe, Arizona

Current — Salt Lake City, Utah *

Departure Restaurant and Lounge — Portland, Oregon

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que — Rochester, New York

do Restaurant at the View — Atlanta, Georgia

E.P.+L.P. — West, Hollywood, California *

Eight4Nine — Palm Springs, California *

El Camino Mexican Soul Food & Tequila Bar — Delray Beach, Florida

Empire — Boston, Massachusetts

Forno Kitchen and Bar — Columbus, Ohio *

Gato — New York, New York

Girl & the Goat — Chicago, Illinois

Gjelina — Venice, California

The Grey — Savannah, Georgia

Gypsy Kitchen — Atlanta, Georgia

High Rooftop Lounge — Venice, California

The Hudson Room — Peekskill, New York

.ink — West Hollywood, California

The Ivy — West Hollywood, California

Izakaya Den — Denver, Colorado

Juniper & Ivy — San Diego, California

Courtesy of OpenTable San Diego’s Juniper & Ivy is a spacious, contemporary spot.

Kettner Exchange — San Diego, California

La Esquina — New York, New York

The Lark — Santa Barbara, California

Linger — Denver, Colorado

Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar — Boston, Massachusetts

Manhattan Beach Post — Manhattan Beach, California

Marble + Rye — Buffalo, New York *

middle fork kitchen bar — Lexington, Kentucky *

Momotaro — Chicago, Illinois

MUA — Oakland, California

The Nest — Indian Wells, California

The Nice Guy — West Hollywood, California

O-Ku — Charleston, South Carolina

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox — Denver, Colorado *

Palace Bar — Miami Beach, Florida

Palmilla Cocina Y Tequila — Hermosa Beach, California

Peck’s Arcade — Troy, New York *

Perch LA — Los Angeles, California

Courtesy of OpenTable Perch, in downtown LA, has a rooftop bar perfect for taking in a sunset cocktail.

Pitch Coal-Fire Pizzeria — Omaha, Nebraska

Pitch Pizzeria-West — Omaha, Nebraska *

Prato — Winter Park, Florida

Pump — West Hollywood, California

Red Ginger — Traverse City, Michigan

Red Rooster Harlem — New York, New York

Republic — Detroit, Michigan

Republique — Los Angeles, California

The Rest — Salt Lake City, Utah

Rizzuto’s Oyster Bar and Restaurant — Westport, Connecticut

RoCA — Des Moines, Iowa

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar — Orlando, Florida

Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada

RPM Italian — Chicago, Illinois

Santina — New York, New York *

Shakou Sushi — Libertyville, Illinois

Courtesy of OpenTable Shakou Sushi in Libertyville, Illinois, has distinctive purple lighting and a very lounge-y vibe.

Shakou Sushi — St. Charles, Illinois

Shaya — New Orleans, Louisiana *

SoBe Restaurant & Lounge — Lanham, Maryland *

Spoon and Stable — Minneapolis, Minnesota

STK-NYC-Meatpacking — New York, New York

STK-The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada

Streets-BK — Brooklyn, New York *

Strip by Strega — Boston, Massachusetts *

SumoMaya Mexican-Asian Kitchen — Scottsdale, Arizona

Courtesy of OpenTable Arizona’s SumoMaya brings the outdoors in with this large tree in the center of the dining area.

Sur Restaurant — West Hollywood, California

Talde — Jersey City, New Jersey *

Tao Downtown — New York, New York

Tao Restaurant and Nightclub — Las Vegas, Nevada

Tender Bar + Kitchen — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Three Dots and a Dash — Chicago, Illinois

Three Muses — New Orleans, Louisiana

Toca Madera — West Hollywood, California *

Toutant — Buffalo, New York *

The Tropicale — Palm Springs, California

Tsunami Shaw Center — Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Uchi — Austin, Texas

Uchi — Dallas, Texas *

Uchi — Houston, Texas

Uchiko — Austin, Texas

UMI — Atlanta, Georgia

Union 50 — Indianapolis, Indiana

Untitled — Chicago, Illinois

Vitello’s — Studio City, California

Yokozuna-Downtown — Tulsa, Oklahoma

Ysabel — West Hollywood, California *

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.