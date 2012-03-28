The 100 Greatest Trends Of The Twentieth Century

Gus Lubin, Jana Kasperkevic
julian simon

There have been many economists nicknamed Doctor Doom.

But we’ve only heard of one Doomslayer.

Julian Simon (1932-1998) was a leading proponent of human progress and ingenuity. In 1980 he made a famous wager against the bearish Paul Ehrlich that commodity prices would decrease over the decade, which he won.

One of his last publications, co-authored with Stephen Moore, was It’s Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Although this book is controversial, with critics saying Simon uses misleading timelines and ignores things like inflation when convenient, it contains many undeniably great trends. We picked out our favourites, with permission from publisher Cato.

Lengthening human life

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Reducing infant death

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Fewer mothers die giving birth

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Eradicating the killer diseases throughout the ages

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Winning the race for the cancer cure

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Surviving heart disease

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Better dental care, more teeth

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Bigger, taller, stronger Americans

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Better hygiene

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Abating poverty

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

The amazing gains in farm productivity

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

The shrinking workweek

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Getting more fun out of life: recreational spending

Electrification of the nation

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

From horses to horsepower

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Cars became much cheaper

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Air travel makes the world a smaller place

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

People travel much more than they used to

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Safer highways and airways

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Yankee ingenuity: The era of invention

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

College: No longer just for the elite

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Fighting global illiteracy

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

A safer world: Fewer fatal accidents

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Reducing smog in cities

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

The Green Revolution proves Malthus wrong

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Thank you for not smoking: Americans quit the habit

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Female athletes shatter sports records

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Liberating women from housework

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

The educated woman

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Moving toward a colorblind society

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

The relentless march toward freedom

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

The diffusion of democracy and human rights

From It's Getting Better All the Time: 100 Greatest Trends of the Last 100 years.

Pick up a copy of the book to read the rest of the 100 greatest trends >
See also: 10 Economists Nicknamed Doctor Doom >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.