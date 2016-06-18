The 100 best wine restaurants in America

Yelp / Lisa I Seared tartar tuna from Bracero in San Diego, California.

Wine Enthusiast Magazine just released their annual list of America’s 100 best wine restaurants.

The restaurants that made the list were chosen not for their outstanding wine programs, but because the wine, food, service, and atmosphere at these restaurants all play an important role in the overall dining experience there.

There’s an emphasis on both experimentation and discovery at these restaurants.

The 100 winners — listed below in alphabetical order — span the country, and offer a diverse array of food and wine.

610 Magnolia (Louisville, KY) A.kitchen+bar (Philadelphia, PA) A16 Restaurant & Wine Bar (San Francisco, CA) Acre (Auburn, AL) Addison at The Grand Del Mar (San Diego, CA) Alter (Miami, FL) Artisan (Paso Robles, CA) Ava Gene’s (Portland, OR) Barolo Grill (Denver, CO) Bateau (Seattle, WA) Bern’s Steak House (Tampa, FL) Bisq (Boston, MA) Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantico Hills, NY) Bracero (San Diego, CA) Brennan’s (New Orleans, LA) Canlis (Seattle, WA) Capa (Orlando, FL) Chada Thai & Wine (Las Vegas, NV) Charlie Bird (New York, NY) Cliff’s Edge (Los Angeles, CA) Coi (San Francisco, CA) Commander’s Palace (New Orleans, LA) Coquine (Portland, OR) Craigie on Main (Boston, MA) DANIEL (New York, NY) db Bistro Moderne (Miami, FL) Element 47 at The Little Nell (Aspen, CO) Eleven Madison Park (New York, NY) Eloisa (Santa Fe, NM) Empire State South (Atlanta, GA) FIG Restaurant (Charleston, SC) Fiola di Fabio Trabocchi (Washington, DC) Fish & Game (Hudson, NY) Five & Ten (Athens, GA) FLX Wienery (Dundee, NY) Four Horsemen(Brooklyn, NY) Frasca Food and Wine (Boulder, CO) FT33 (Dallas, TX) Gabriel Kreuther (New York, NY) Gramercy Tavern (New York, NY) Hearth (New York, NY) Intro (Chicago, IL) Iron Gate (Washington, DC) JORY (Newberg, OR) Kindred (Davidson, NC) Kinship (Washington, DC) L’Etoile Restaurant (Madison, WI) La Cuchara (Baltimore, MD) Le Bernardin (New York, NY) Le Pigeon (Portland, OR) Liholiho Yacht Club (San Francisco, CA) Manresa (Los Gatos, CA) Maple and Ash (Chicago, IL) Marta (New York, NY) McCrady’s (Charleston, SC) Melisse (Santa Monica, CA) Miller Union (Atlanta, GA) Molyvos (New York, NY) Momofuku Ko (New York, NY) Niche (St. Louis, MO) NINEBARK (Napa, CA) Osteria Langhe (Chicago, IL) Otium (Los Angeles, CA) Pappas Bros (Dallas, TX) Parachute (Chicago, IL) Picasso (Las Vegas, NV) Plumed Horse (Saratoga, CA) PRESS Napa Valley (St. Helena, CA) Prima (Nashville, TN) Rebelle (New York, NY) Redbird (Los Angeles, CA) Reeds American Table (St Louis, MO) Reef (Houston, TX) Republique (Los Angeles, CA) Restaurant Eugene (Atlanta, GA) Restaurant Latour (Hamburg, NJ) RN74 (San Francisco, CA) Rustic Canyon (Santa Monica, CA) Sage (Las Vegas, NV) Sepia (Chicago, IL) Spiaggia Restaurant and Lounge (Chicago, IL) Spoon and Stable (Minneapolis, MN) Studio (Laguna Beach, CA) Taberna de Haro (Brookline, MA) The Catbird Seat (Nashville, TN) The French Laundry (Yountville, CA) The Grey (Savannah, GA) The Kitchen (Sacramento, CA) The Lark (Santa Barbara, CA) The Pass & Provisions (Houston, TX) The Progress (San Francisco, CA) The Restaurant at Meadowood (St Helena, CA) Trentina (Cleveland, OH) Troquet(Boston, MA) Underbelly (Houston, TX) Vedge (Philadelphia, PA) Vertical Detroit (Detroit, MI) Wallse (New York, NY) Wildair (New York, NY) Woodberry Kitchen (Baltimore, MD)

