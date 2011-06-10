The 100 Best Venues In Sports

Photo: Flickr Dave Newman
It may not seem like it, but we’re living in a golden age of sorts: There have never been more fantastic sporting venues than there are right now.For years, many fans across the world had to travel to terrible stadiums whenever they wanted to see their favourite team play. But a new wave of architects, as well as the refurbishment of older venues such as Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, have created great environments around the globe.
Now to rank them.
In order to determine which sporting venues are the cream of the crop, we developed a three-category system and awarded each a number from one to 10, with 10 being the best.
The first category is architecture/ambiance/aesthetics. It critiques what every stadium brings to the table structurally. Older grounds may have outdated architecture, but they make up for that with an environment that makes watching the sport even better.
The second category, “History,” is an aggregate score of the historical importance of the team, the games played at the stadium, and the venue itself. Some of the stadiums on the list are quite new, which brought down their scores. Don’t worry Yankees fans, your new stadium will score highly in this category soon.
The final category is “passion.” How much do the fans care about the team who plays there? The roar of the crowd can do more for a stadium than almost anything (except for maybe cheep beer).
Now that we have the logistics out of the way, let’s take a tour of the best sporting venues in the world!
Home of the San Diego Padres
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9
History: 5.5
Passion: 4.5
Total: 19
Home of the New York Mets
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8
History: 5.5
Passion: 5.5
Total:19
Home of the St. Louis Rams
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.5
History: 5
Passion: 6.5
Total: 19
Home of the Orlando Magic
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.5
History: 4
Passion: 6.5
Total: 19
Home of the Washington Nationals
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.1
History: 6.5
Passion: 4.5
Total: 19.1
Used in the 1964 Summer Olympics, 2010 World Judo Championships
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.7
History: 6
Passion:'4.5
Total: 19.2
Home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.8
History: 3.7
Passion: 6.8
Total: 20
Home of the Oklahoma City Thunder
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8
History: 3
Passion: 9
Total: 20
Home of the Colorado Rockies
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8
History: 6.0
Passion: 6.0
Total: 20
Home of the Houston Astros
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.5
History: 5
Passion: 6.5
Total: 20
Home of the Pittsburgh Pirates
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.5
History: 6.5
Passion: 4
Total: 20
Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the Fiesta Bowl
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.8
History: 7
Passion: 4.5
Total: 20.3
Home of the World Games 2009
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10
History: 4.5
Passion: 6.1
Total: 20.6
Home of the Yale University Bulldogs hockey
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7
History: 7.1
Passion: 6.6
Total: 20.7
Home of the Shanghai Masters Tennis Tournament
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9
History: 6.5
Passion: 5.2
Total: 20.7
Home of the LSU Tigers men's baseball team
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.9
History: 5.5
Passion: 7.5
Total: 20.9
Home of the Milwaukee Brewers
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.4
History: 5.9
Passion: 6.6
Total: 20.9
The main court of the French Open
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 6.6
History: 8
Passion: 6.7
Total: 21.3
Home of Galatasaray SK
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9
History: 5
Passion: 7.5
Total: 21.5
Home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.5
History: 6
Passion: 8
Total: 21.5
Home of the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8
History: 6.5
Passion: 7
Total: 21.5
Home of the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2009 Supercoppa Italiana
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10
History: 7.6
Passion: 4
Total: 21.6
Home of Busan l'Park and the 2002 FIFA World Cup
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.7
History: 6.4
Passion: 6.8
Total: 21.9
The home of numerous NASCAR events
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8
History: 7
Passion: 7
Total: 22
Home of the Indianapolis Colts
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.3
History: 6
Passion: 7.8
Total: 22.1
Home of the Oita Trinita
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.7
History: 5.9
Passion: 7.4
Total: 22
Home of the Denver Broncos and the Denver Outlaws
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.3
History: 5
Passion: 9
Total: 22.3
Home of the Oregon Ducks basketball
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.6
History: 5
Passion: 8.7
Total: 22.3
Home of the Seattle Mariners
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.5
History: 5.5
Passion: 7.8
Total: 22.3
Home of the New York Giants and New York Jets
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8
History: 6.8
Passion: 7.6
Total: 22.4
Home of the Minnesota Twins
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9
History: 4.9
Passion: 8.5
Total: 22.4
Home of the Virginia Tech Hokies
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7
History: 6
Passion: 9.5
Total: 22.5
Home of the UCLA Bruins
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 4.8
History: 10
Passion: 8
Total: 22.8
Home of the swimming events in the 2008 Summer Olympics
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.5
History: 6.8
Passion: 6.5
Total: 22.8
Home of the New Mexico Lobos and the 1983 NCAA Men's Basketball Finals
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.5
History: 7
Passion: 8.5
Total: 23
Home of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7
History: 7.5
Passion: 8.5
Total: 23
Home of the Baltimore Orioles
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.2
History: 7.9
Passion: 6
Total: 23.1
Home of Northeastern Huskies hockey
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 6.3
History: 10
Passion: 7
Total: 23.3
Home of Ajax Cape Town, and various 2010 World Cup matches
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.3
History: 6.9
Passion: 7.1
Total: 23.3
Home of the Detroit Tigers
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.9
History: 7.5
Passion: 6.9
Total: 23.3
Home of the USC Trojans
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 5.6
History: 10
Passion: 7.7
Total: 23.3
Home of the Penn State Nittany Lions
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.7
History: 6.7
Passion: 9
Total: 23.4
Home of the Michigan Wolverines
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 5.5
History: 9
Passion: 9
Total: 23.5
Home of the Indian Cricket Team, Bengal cricket team, and the Kolkata Knight Riders
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 6.5
History: 9.5
Passion: 7.5
Total: 23.5
Home of AmaZulu and various 2010 World Cup games
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.5
History: 6.9
Passion: 7.1
Total: 23.5
Home of F.C. Porto
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.7
History: 6
Passion: 8.9
Total: 23.6
Home of the Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Sounders
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.9
History: 5.8
Passion: 8.9
Total: 23.6
Home of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Temple Owls
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.7
History: 6.9
Passion: 9
Total: 23.6
Home of Consadole Sapporo, the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, and a few 2002 World Cup
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9
History: 6
Passion: 8.8
Total: 23.8
Home of the Football Association of Malaysia
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9
History: 6.8
Passion: 8
Total: 23.8
Home of the Mumbai Cricket team and the Mumbai Indians
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.1
History: 8.1
Passion: 7.7
Total: 23.9
Home of the Houston Texans
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.9
History: 7
Passion: 8
Total: 23.9
Home of the St. Louis Cardinals
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.9
History: 6.3
Passion: 9.8
Total: 24
Home of FC Schalke 04 and a few matches in the 2006 World Cup
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.4
History: 6.6
Passion: 9
Total: 24
Home of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 6.5
History: 9
Passion: 8.5
Total: 24
The main court of Wimbledon
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.9
History: 9.5
Passion: 6.7
Total: 24.1
Home of Barcelona Sporting Club
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8
History: 7
Passion: 9.2
Total: 24.2
Home of the Oregon Ducks
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.2
History: 6.5
Passion: 9.6
Total: 24.3
Home of the Colorado Buffaloes
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8
History: 9
Passion: 7.3
Total: 24.3
Home of the Melbourne Storm, Melbourne Victory, Melbourne Heart, and the Melbourne Rebels
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.6
History: 5.7
Passion: 9.1
Total: 24.4
Home of the Boston Celtics and the Boston Bruins
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7
History: 7.8
Passion: 9.5
Total: 24.5
Home of the 1972 Summer Olympics
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10
History: 8.1
Passion: 6.5
Total: 24.6
Home of Minnesota Gophers Hockey
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.5
History: 9
Passion: 8.5
Total: 25
Home of the Florida Gators
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7
History: 8.5
Passion: 9.6
Total: 25.1
Home of the Philadelphia Phillies
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.3
History: 8
Passion: 9
Total: 25.3
Home of the Surrey County Cricket Club and many landmark cricket matches
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.4
History: 9.5
Passion: 7.5
Total: 25.4
Home of the Texas Longhorns
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.5
History: 8.9
Passion: 9
Total: 25.4
Home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, L.A. Kings, and the Los Angeles Sparks
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.5
History: 8
Passion: 8.9
Total: 25.4
Home of the Australia National Cricket team, the Melbourne Stars, the Victorian Bushrangers, Collingwood FC, Hawthorn FC, Melbourne FC, and Richmond FC
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8
History: 10
Passion: 7.5
Total: 25.5
Home of Illinois Fighting Illini Basketball
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9
History: 7.9
Passion: 8.6
Total: 25.5
Home of the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers, and the New York Liberty
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 6.5
History: 10
Passion: 9
Total: 25.5
Home of the Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9
History: 8.7
Passion: 8
Total: 25.7
Home of the San Francisco Giants
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.2
History: 8
Passion: 8.5
Total: 25.7
Home of Yokohama F. Marino, the 2008 Summer Olympics, and a few 2002 World Cup Games
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.8
History: 8
Passion: 9
Total: 25.8
Home of Real Madrid C.F.
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9
History: 8.6
Passion: 8.3
Total: 25.9
Home of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.1
History: 7.7
Passion: 9.1
Total: 25.9
Home of multiple Iranian soccer teams
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.7
History: 7.9
Passion: 8.7
Total: 26.3
Home of the LSU Tigers
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.7
History: 8.8
Passion: 10
Total: 26.5
Home of the Dallas Cowboys and Super Bowl XLV
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10
History: 7
Passion: 9.7
Total: 26.7
Home of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Panthers
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.8
History: 8
Passion: 10
Total: 26.8
Home of the Texas A&M Aggies
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.6
History: 9.4
Passion: 9.8
Total: 26.8
Currently under renovation, but it's hosted some of the most famous soccer matches in the world. It will host the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.9
History: 10
Passion: 9
Total: 26.9
Home of the South Africa national football team and the 2010 World Cup
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.7
History: 8.5
Passion: 9
Total: 27.2
Home of Club Atlético Peñarol, and the Uruguay national football team
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.1
History: 10
Passion: 9.2
Total: 27.3
Home of FC Bayern Munich, TSV 1860 München, and several 2006 World Cup games
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10
History: 7.7
Passion: 9.6
Total: 27.3
Home of the New York Yankees
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9
History: 9
Passion: 9.5
Total: 27.5
Home of Duke Blue Devils basketball
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.8
History: 8.8
Passion: 10
Total: 27.6
Home of the Mexico national football team, Club América, the 1968 Summer Olympics, and two World Cup finals
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.6
History: 10
Passion: 9.2
Total: 27.8
Home of Kansas Jayhawks basketball
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10
History: 8
Passion: 10
Total: 28
Home of the England national football team
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10
History: 8.5
Passion: 9.5
Total: 28
Home of the Rangers F.C.
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.8
History: 10
Passion: 9.3
Total: 28.1
Home of the Boca Juniors
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.6
History: 9
Passion: 9.7
Total: 28.3
Home of A.C. Milan and F.C. Internazionale Milano
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.1
History: 10
Passion: 9.5
Total: 28.6
Home of As Monaco and the Monaco national football team
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10
History: 9
Passion: 9.6
Total: 28.6
Home of Chelsea FC
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9
History: 10
Passion: 9.7
Total: 28.7
Home of the Boston Red Sox
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9
History: 10
Passion: 9.8
Total: 28.8
Home of FC Barcelona
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.4
History: 9.7
Passion: 10
Total: 29.1
Home of the Chicago Bears
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.4
History: 9.8
Passion: 9.9
Total: 29.1
Home of the Chicago Cubs
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10
History: 10
Passion: 10
Total: 30
Home of the Green Bay Packers
Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10
History: 10
Passion: 10
Total: 30
