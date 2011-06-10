The 100 Best Venues In Sports

Corey Nachman
It may not seem like it, but we’re living in a golden age of sorts: There have never been more fantastic sporting venues than there are right now.For years, many fans across the world had to travel to terrible stadiums whenever they wanted to see their favourite team play. But a new wave of architects, as well as the refurbishment of older venues such as Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, have created great environments around the globe.

Now to rank them.

In order to determine which sporting venues are the cream of the crop, we developed a three-category system and awarded each a number from one to 10, with 10 being the best.

The first category is architecture/ambiance/aesthetics. It critiques what every stadium brings to the table structurally. Older grounds may have outdated architecture, but they make up for that with an environment that makes watching the sport even better.

The second category, “History,” is an aggregate score of the historical importance of the team, the games played at the stadium, and the venue itself. Some of the stadiums on the list are quite new, which brought down their scores. Don’t worry Yankees fans, your new stadium will score highly in this category soon.

The final category is “passion.” How much do the fans care about the team who plays there? The roar of the crowd can do more for a stadium than almost anything (except for maybe cheep beer).

Now that we have the logistics out of the way, let’s take a tour of the best sporting venues in the world!

100. Petco Park – San Diego, CA

Home of the San Diego Padres

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9

History: 5.5

Passion: 4.5

Total: 19

99. Citi Field – Queens, NY

Home of the New York Mets

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8

History: 5.5

Passion: 5.5

Total:19

98. Edward Jones Dome – St. Louis Missouri

Home of the St. Louis Rams

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.5

History: 5

Passion: 6.5

Total: 19

97. The Amway centre – Orlando, Florida

Home of the Orlando Magic

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.5

History: 4

Passion: 6.5

Total: 19

96. Nationals Park – Washington, D.C.

Home of the Washington Nationals

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.1

History: 6.5

Passion: 4.5

Total: 19.1

95. Yoyogi National Gymnasium – Tokyo, Japan

Used in the 1964 Summer Olympics, 2010 World Judo Championships

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.7

History: 6

Passion:'4.5

Total: 19.2

94. Yas Marina Circuit – Yas Island, UAE

Home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.8

History: 3.7

Passion: 6.8

Total: 20

93. Ford centre – Oklahoma City, OK

Home of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8

History: 3

Passion: 9

Total: 20

92. Coors Field – Denver, CO

Home of the Colorado Rockies

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8

History: 6.0

Passion: 6.0

Total: 20

91. Minute Maid Park – Houston, TX

Home of the Houston Astros

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.5

History: 5

Passion: 6.5

Total: 20

90. PNC Park – Pittsburgh, PA

Home of the Pittsburgh Pirates

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.5

History: 6.5

Passion: 4

Total: 20

89. University of Phoenix Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the Fiesta Bowl

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.8

History: 7

Passion: 4.5

Total: 20.3

88. Kaohsiung National Stadium – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Home of the World Games 2009

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10

History: 4.5

Passion: 6.1

Total: 20.6

87. Ingalls Rink – New Haven, CT

Home of the Yale University Bulldogs hockey

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7

History: 7.1

Passion: 6.6

Total: 20.7

86. Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena – Shanghai, China

Home of the Shanghai Masters Tennis Tournament

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9

History: 6.5

Passion: 5.2

Total: 20.7

85. New Alex Box Stadium – Baton Rouge, LA

Home of the LSU Tigers men's baseball team

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.9

History: 5.5

Passion: 7.5

Total: 20.9

84. Miller Park – Milwaukee, WI

Home of the Milwaukee Brewers

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.4

History: 5.9

Passion: 6.6

Total: 20.9

83. Court Phillippe Chatrier – Paris, France

The main court of the French Open

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 6.6

History: 8

Passion: 6.7

Total: 21.3

82. Türk Telekom Arena – Istanbul, Turkey

Home of Galatasaray SK

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9

History: 5

Passion: 7.5

Total: 21.5

81. Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

Home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.5

History: 6

Passion: 8

Total: 21.5

80. American Airlines centre – Dallas, TX

Home of the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8

History: 6.5

Passion: 7

Total: 21.5

79. Beijing National Stadium – Beijing, China

Home of the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2009 Supercoppa Italiana

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10

History: 7.6

Passion: 4

Total: 21.6

78. Busan Asiad Stadium – Busan, South Korea

Home of Busan l'Park and the 2002 FIFA World Cup

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.7

History: 6.4

Passion: 6.8

Total: 21.9

77. Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN

The home of numerous NASCAR events

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8

History: 7

Passion: 7

Total: 22

76. Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Home of the Indianapolis Colts

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.3

History: 6

Passion: 7.8

Total: 22.1

75. Ōita Stadium – Ōita, Japan

Home of the Oita Trinita

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.7

History: 5.9

Passion: 7.4

Total: 22

74. Invesco Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

Home of the Denver Broncos and the Denver Outlaws

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.3

History: 5

Passion: 9

Total: 22.3

73. Matthew Knight Arena – Eugene, OR

Home of the Oregon Ducks basketball

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.6

History: 5

Passion: 8.7

Total: 22.3

72. Safeco Field – Seattle, WA

Home of the Seattle Mariners

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.5

History: 5.5

Passion: 7.8

Total: 22.3

71. New Meadowlands Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

Home of the New York Giants and New York Jets

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8

History: 6.8

Passion: 7.6

Total: 22.4

70. Target Field – Minneapolis, MN

Home of the Minnesota Twins

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9

History: 4.9

Passion: 8.5

Total: 22.4

69. Lane Stadium – Blacksburg, VA

Home of the Virginia Tech Hokies

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7

History: 6

Passion: 9.5

Total: 22.5

68. Rose Bowl – Pasadena, California

Home of the UCLA Bruins

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 4.8

History: 10

Passion: 8

Total: 22.8

67. Beijing National Aquatics centre – Beijing, China

Home of the swimming events in the 2008 Summer Olympics

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.5

History: 6.8

Passion: 6.5

Total: 22.8

66. The Pit – Albuquerque, NM

Home of the New Mexico Lobos and the 1983 NCAA Men's Basketball Finals

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.5

History: 7

Passion: 8.5

Total: 23

65. Ohio Stadium (The Horseshoe) – Columbus, Ohio

Home of the Ohio State Buckeyes

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7

History: 7.5

Passion: 8.5

Total: 23

64. Oriole Park At Camden Yards – Baltimore, MD

Home of the Baltimore Orioles

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.2

History: 7.9

Passion: 6

Total: 23.1

63. Matthews Arena – Boston, MA

Home of Northeastern Huskies hockey

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 6.3

History: 10

Passion: 7

Total: 23.3

62. Cape Town Stadium – Cape Town, South Africa

Home of Ajax Cape Town, and various 2010 World Cup matches

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.3

History: 6.9

Passion: 7.1

Total: 23.3

61. Comerica Park – Detroit, MI

Home of the Detroit Tigers

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.9

History: 7.5

Passion: 6.9

Total: 23.3

60. L.A. Memorial Coliseum – Los Angeles, CA

Home of the USC Trojans

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 5.6

History: 10

Passion: 7.7

Total: 23.3

59. Beaver Stadium – University Park, PA

Home of the Penn State Nittany Lions

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.7

History: 6.7

Passion: 9

Total: 23.4

58. Michigan Stadium (The Big House) – Ann Arbor, MI

Home of the Michigan Wolverines

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 5.5

History: 9

Passion: 9

Total: 23.5

57. Eden Gardens – Kolkata, India

Home of the Indian Cricket Team, Bengal cricket team, and the Kolkata Knight Riders

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 6.5

History: 9.5

Passion: 7.5

Total: 23.5

56. Moses Mabhida Stadium – Durban, South Africa

Home of AmaZulu and various 2010 World Cup games

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.5

History: 6.9

Passion: 7.1

Total: 23.5

55. Estádio do Dragão – Porto, Portugal

Home of F.C. Porto

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.7

History: 6

Passion: 8.9

Total: 23.6

54. Qwest Field – Seattle, WA

Home of the Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Sounders

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.9

History: 5.8

Passion: 8.9

Total: 23.6

53. Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

Home of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Temple Owls

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.7

History: 6.9

Passion: 9

Total: 23.6

52. Sapporo Dome – Sapporo, Japan

Home of Consadole Sapporo, the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, and a few 2002 World Cup

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9

History: 6

Passion: 8.8

Total: 23.8

51. Bukit Jalil National Stadium – Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Home of the Football Association of Malaysia

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9

History: 6.8

Passion: 8

Total: 23.8

50. Wankhede Cricket Stadium – Mumbai, India

Home of the Mumbai Cricket team and the Mumbai Indians

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.1

History: 8.1

Passion: 7.7

Total: 23.9

49. Reliant Stadium – Houston, TX

Home of the Houston Texans

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.9

History: 7

Passion: 8

Total: 23.9

48. Busch Stadium – St. Louis, MO

Home of the St. Louis Cardinals

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.9

History: 6.3

Passion: 9.8

Total: 24

47. Veltins-Arena – Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Home of FC Schalke 04 and a few matches in the 2006 World Cup

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.4

History: 6.6

Passion: 9

Total: 24

46. Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame, IN

Home of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 6.5

History: 9

Passion: 8.5

Total: 24

45. Centre Court – Wimbledon, London, England

The main court of Wimbledon

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.9

History: 9.5

Passion: 6.7

Total: 24.1

44. Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo – Guayaquil, Ecuador

Home of Barcelona Sporting Club

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8

History: 7

Passion: 9.2

Total: 24.2

43. Autzen Stadium – Eugene, OR

Home of the Oregon Ducks

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.2

History: 6.5

Passion: 9.6

Total: 24.3

42. Folsom Field – Boulder, CO

Home of the Colorado Buffaloes

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8

History: 9

Passion: 7.3

Total: 24.3

41. AAMI Park – Melbourne, Australia

Home of the Melbourne Storm, Melbourne Victory, Melbourne Heart, and the Melbourne Rebels

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.6

History: 5.7

Passion: 9.1

Total: 24.4

40. TD Garden – Boston, MA

Home of the Boston Celtics and the Boston Bruins

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7

History: 7.8

Passion: 9.5

Total: 24.5

39. Olympiastadion – Munich, Germany

Home of the 1972 Summer Olympics

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10

History: 8.1

Passion: 6.5

Total: 24.6

38. Mariucci Arena – Minneapolis, MN

Home of Minnesota Gophers Hockey

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.5

History: 9

Passion: 8.5

Total: 25

37. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (The Swamp) – Gainesville, FL

Home of the Florida Gators

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7

History: 8.5

Passion: 9.6

Total: 25.1

36. Citizens Bank Ballpark – Philadelphia, PA

Home of the Philadelphia Phillies

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.3

History: 8

Passion: 9

Total: 25.3

35. The Kia Oval – Kennington, London, England

Home of the Surrey County Cricket Club and many landmark cricket matches

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.4

History: 9.5

Passion: 7.5

Total: 25.4

34. Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium – Austin, TX

Home of the Texas Longhorns

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.5

History: 8.9

Passion: 9

Total: 25.4

33. Staples centre – Los Angeles, CA

Home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, L.A. Kings, and the Los Angeles Sparks

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.5

History: 8

Passion: 8.9

Total: 25.4

32. Melbourne Cricket Ground – Melbourne, Australia

Home of the Australia National Cricket team, the Melbourne Stars, the Victorian Bushrangers, Collingwood FC, Hawthorn FC, Melbourne FC, and Richmond FC

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8

History: 10

Passion: 7.5

Total: 25.5

31. Assembly Hall – Champaign, IL

Home of Illinois Fighting Illini Basketball

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9

History: 7.9

Passion: 8.6

Total: 25.5

30. Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Home of the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers, and the New York Liberty

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 6.5

History: 10

Passion: 9

Total: 25.5

29. Conseco Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

Home of the Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9

History: 8.7

Passion: 8

Total: 25.7

28. AT&T Park – San Francisco, CA

Home of the San Francisco Giants

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.2

History: 8

Passion: 8.5

Total: 25.7

27. International Stadium Yokohama (Nissan Stadium) – Yokohama, Japan

Home of Yokohama F. Marino, the 2008 Summer Olympics, and a few 2002 World Cup Games

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.8

History: 8

Passion: 9

Total: 25.8

26. Estadio Santiago Bernabéu – Madrid, Spain

Home of Real Madrid C.F.

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9

History: 8.6

Passion: 8.3

Total: 25.9

25. Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA

Home of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.1

History: 7.7

Passion: 9.1

Total: 25.9

24. Azadi Stadium – Tehran, Iran

Home of multiple Iranian soccer teams

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.7

History: 7.9

Passion: 8.7

Total: 26.3

23. Tiger Stadium (Death Valley) – Baton Rouge, LA

Home of the LSU Tigers

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.7

History: 8.8

Passion: 10

Total: 26.5

22. Cowboys Stadium – Arlington, TX

Home of the Dallas Cowboys and Super Bowl XLV

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10

History: 7

Passion: 9.7

Total: 26.7

21. Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA

Home of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Panthers

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.8

History: 8

Passion: 10

Total: 26.8

20. Kyle Field – College Station, TX

Home of the Texas A&M Aggies

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.6

History: 9.4

Passion: 9.8

Total: 26.8

19. Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho (Estádio do Maracanã) – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Currently under renovation, but it's hosted some of the most famous soccer matches in the world. It will host the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 7.9

History: 10

Passion: 9

Total: 26.9

18. FNB Stadium (Soccer City) – Johannesburg, South Africa

Home of the South Africa national football team and the 2010 World Cup

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.7

History: 8.5

Passion: 9

Total: 27.2

17. Estadio Centenario – Montevideo, Uruguay

Home of Club Atlético Peñarol, and the Uruguay national football team

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.1

History: 10

Passion: 9.2

Total: 27.3

16. Allianz Arena – Munich, Germany

Home of FC Bayern Munich, TSV 1860 München, and several 2006 World Cup games

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10

History: 7.7

Passion: 9.6

Total: 27.3

15. Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY

Home of the New York Yankees

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9

History: 9

Passion: 9.5

Total: 27.5

14. Cameron Indoor Stadium – Durham, NC

Home of Duke Blue Devils basketball

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.8

History: 8.8

Passion: 10

Total: 27.6

13. Estadio Azteca – Mexico City, Mexico

Home of the Mexico national football team, Club América, the 1968 Summer Olympics, and two World Cup finals

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.6

History: 10

Passion: 9.2

Total: 27.8

12. Phog Allen Field House – Lawrence, KS

Home of Kansas Jayhawks basketball

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10

History: 8

Passion: 10

Total: 28

11. Wembley Stadium – Borough of Brent, London, England

Home of the England national football team

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10

History: 8.5

Passion: 9.5

Total: 28

10. Ibrox Stadium – Glasgow, Scotland

Home of the Rangers F.C.

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 8.8

History: 10

Passion: 9.3

Total: 28.1

9. Estadio Alberto J. Armando (La Bombonera) – La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Home of the Boca Juniors

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.6

History: 9

Passion: 9.7

Total: 28.3

8. Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) – Milan, Italy

Home of A.C. Milan and F.C. Internazionale Milano

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.1

History: 10

Passion: 9.5

Total: 28.6

7. Stade Louis II – Fontvieille, Monaco

Home of As Monaco and the Monaco national football team

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10

History: 9

Passion: 9.6

Total: 28.6

6. Stamford Bridge – Fulham, West London, England

Home of Chelsea FC

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9

History: 10

Passion: 9.7

Total: 28.7

5. Fenway Park – Boston, MA

Home of the Boston Red Sox

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9

History: 10

Passion: 9.8

Total: 28.8

4. L'Estadi Camp Nou – Barcelona, Spain

Home of FC Barcelona

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.4

History: 9.7

Passion: 10

Total: 29.1

3. Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

Home of the Chicago Bears

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 9.4

History: 9.8

Passion: 9.9

Total: 29.1

2. Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL

Home of the Chicago Cubs

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10

History: 10

Passion: 10

Total: 30

1. Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI

Home of the Green Bay Packers

Architecture/Ambiance/Aesthetics: 10

History: 10

Passion: 10

Total: 30

