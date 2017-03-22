The 10-year company tax cut plan could be dumped from the May budget

Federal treasurer Scott Morrison. Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images.

The government is considering dumping the 10-year company tax cut plan at the May budget.

According to the Australian Financial Review, treasurer Scott Morrison says the government has plenty of other policies that will generate jobs and growth.

The Senate votes next week on whether to allow a 27.5% tax rate for businesses with turnovers up to $10 million.

“The government’s growth agenda not only dealt with tax issues… but it also dealt with trade, it also dealt with innovation and science and technology, it dealt with defence industries,” said Morrison.

“We have a comprehensive plan for economic growth.”

Both the prime minister and Morrison have refused to say if it would remain policy and take it to the next election after next week’s Senate vote.

The AFR has more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.