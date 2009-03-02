The 10 Worst Talk Show Bombs In TV History (SLIDESHOW)

Nicholas Carlson
f?id=49ab15df14b9b9ed00f6a072

CLICK TO START>
Jimmy Fallon takes over NBC’s “Late Night” from Conan O’Brien tonight.

His producers have big plans for new ways to profit from late night talk, and after months of practice on the Internet, they’re confident Jimmy will succeed.

But the NBC, CBS, Fox and Disney execs behind some of the worst talk show flops in TV history were equally as confident.

Click through, and you’ll see that confidence didn’t stop everything from going horribly wrong.

CLICK TO START>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.