The 10 worst suburbs in Australia for mortgage delinquencies

No mortgages on underground houses. A bar in the opal mining town of Coober Pedy. Torsten Blackwood/AFP/Getty Images

The end of the resources boom is putting more pressure on home finances in mining areas of Australia.

Queensland and Western Australia are home to eight of the 10 worst-performing postcodes for home loan arrears, according to data analysed for the three months to December.

Ratings agency S&P says this is further evidence of how the decline in the resource sector has extended to other parts of the economy in these states.

Here are the ten worst performing postcodes for mortgage delinquencies:

Deteriorating arrears in mortgages feeds through to bad loan provisions at the major banks, putting further pressure on net interest margins and profitability.

The latest quarterly report from S&P Global Ratings shows mortgages in arrears in Australia rose to 1.15% from 1.14% the previous quarter, in line with an expected cyclical rise toward the end of each year.

Arrears were up 19% year on year but are well below the historical peak of 1.69%.

In New South Wales and Victoria, where property prices have increased strongly, mortgage arrears are low.

But in Western Australia arrears climbed 40% year on year to 2.10% in the fourth quarter. For Queensland it is 1.49%.

Here are the state trends:

