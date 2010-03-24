The 10 Worst States For Big Business Lawsuits

Want to know which states are the best and worst for businesses in terms of litigation?



The Institute for Legal Reform released the results today for their 2010 study which seeks to answer that query. The ILR is a “national campaign group” founded by the Chamber of Commerce, with the purpose of approaching “reform comprehensively by not only working to change the laws, but also changing the legal climate.”

ILR: The final results are based on interviews with a nationally representative sample of 1,482 in-house general counsel, senior litigators or attorneys, and other senior executives who are knowledgeable about litigation matters at public and private companies with annual revenues of at least $100 million.

Each respondent gave each state a grade, which had an associated numerical score (A = 100, B = 75, C = 50, D = 25, F = 0) in the following categories: venue requirements, tort, contract, and class action litigation, timeliness of judgment or dismissal, judges impartiality and competence, Juries’ fairness, and more. Overall rank was based on a combination of these elements.

The design of the study is obviously skewed towards big business and pro-business concerns, but it’s interesting to know where general counsel’s feel like they get hit the most.

We chose of few aspects of the study’s findings to highlight for each state, but for a complete methodology and full specifics on each state, see the Institute for Legal Reform’s Lawsuit Climate 2010 report.

10. New Mexico, Score: 53.9 out of 100 Treatment of Tort & Contract Litigation: 42 Treatment of Class Action & Mass Consolidation Suits: 43 Timeliness of Summary Judgment or Dismissal: 40 Judges' Competence: 43 Juries' Fairness: 43

(all scores out of 100) 9. Florida, Score : 53.9 out of 100 Treatment of Tort & Contract Litigation: 40 Treatment of Class Action & Mass Consolidation Suits: 41 Timeliness of Summary Judgment or Dismissal: 44 Judges' Competence: 42 Juries' Fairness: 40

(all scores out of 100) 8. Montana, Score: 52.4 out of 100 Treatment of Tort & Contract Litigation: 43 Treatment of Class Action & Mass Consolidation Suits: 37 Timeliness of Summary Judgment or Dismissal: 28 Judges' Competence: 44 Juries' Fairness: 39

(all scores out of 100) 7. Arkansas, Score: 48.7 out of 100 Treatment of Tort & Contract Litigation: 44 Treatment of Class Action & Mass Consolidation Suits: 45 Timeliness of Summary Judgment or Dismissal: 42 Judges' Competence: 46 Juries' Fairness: 44

(all scores out of 100) 6. Illinois, Score: 47.9 out of 100 Treatment of Tort & Contract Litigation: 45 Treatment of Class Action & Mass Consolidation Suits: 46 Timeliness of Summary Judgment or Dismissal: 47 Judges' Competence: 44 Juries' Fairness: 45

(all scores out of 100) 5. California, 47.2 out of 100 Treatment of Tort & Contract Litigation: 47 Treatment of Class Action & Mass Consolidation Suits: 48 Timeliness of Summary Judgment or Dismissal: 46 Judges' Competence: 41 Juries' Fairness: 46

(all scores out of 100) 4. Alabama, Score: 45.5 out of 100 Treatment of Tort & Contract Litigation: 46 Treatment of Class Action & Mass Consolidation Suits: 44 Timeliness of Summary Judgment or Dismissal: 45 Judges' Competence: 47 Juries' Fairness: 47

(all scores out of 100) 3. Mississippi, Score: 40.0 out of 100 Treatment of Tort & Contract Litigation: 49 Treatment of Class Action & Mass Consolidation Suits: 47 Timeliness of Summary Judgment or Dismissal: 48 Judges' Competence: 48 Juries' Fairness: 49

(all scores out of 100) 2. Louisiana, Score: 39.6 out of 100 Treatment of Tort & Contract Litigation: 31 Treatment of Class Action & Mass Consolidation Suits: 23 Timeliness of Summary Judgment or Dismissal: 49 Judges' Competence: 49 Juries' Fairness: 48

(all scores out of 100) 1. West Virginia, Score: 35.1 out of 100 Treatment of Tort & Contract Litigation: 27 Treatment of Class Action & Mass Consolidation Suits: 18 Timeliness of Summary Judgment or Dismissal: 38 Judges' Competence: 28 Juries' Fairness: 32

