The 10 Most Atrocious NBA Rappers Ever

Rappers rap about ballin’ all the time.Unfortunately, there have also been a few ballers who decided to try rapping for themselves.
Of course, the results were horribly awesome.
Recently, Kevin Durant released a new song titled “Worried About Tomorrow.”
It’s by no means awful, but we think Durantula should probably stick to his day job.
After being suspended for the rest of the season for brawling with fans in Detroit, the player formerly known as Ron Artest spent time in the recording studio. Artest wasn't exactly a trailblazer, rapping about spending his money on gambling and strippers.
Tony Parker spit some French rhymes a few years back. We have no idea what he's trying to say, but it sounds awful.
