The 10 Most Atrocious NBA Rappers Ever

Photo: AP

Rappers rap about ballin’ all the time.Unfortunately, there have also been a few ballers who decided to try rapping for themselves.



Of course, the results were horribly awesome.

Recently, Kevin Durant released a new song titled “Worried About Tomorrow.”

It’s by no means awful, but we think Durantula should probably stick to his day job.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.