The 10 Most Atrocious NBA Rappers Ever

Lorenzo Arguello
kevin durant oklahoma city thunder

Photo: AP

Rappers rap about ballin’ all the time.Unfortunately, there have also been a few ballers who decided to try rapping for themselves.

Of course, the results were horribly awesome.

Recently, Kevin Durant released a new song titled “Worried About Tomorrow.”

It’s by no means awful, but we think Durantula should probably stick to his day job.

Check out Shaq's rapping attempts for yourself

Listen to NSFW track

After being suspended for the rest of the season for brawling with fans in Detroit, the player formerly known as Ron Artest spent time in the recording studio. Artest wasn't exactly a trailblazer, rapping about spending his money on gambling and strippers.

Watch one of his music videos (probably NSFW)

Tony Parker spit some French rhymes a few years back. We have no idea what he's trying to say, but it sounds awful.

Watch the music video

Watch this terrible performance

Check out the awfulness

Watch the music video for what's sadly the best attempt out of this bunch

See the weirdness in this music video

Listen to all of Kidd's cheesy lines

Watch the ad

Now get to know the man who inspired this trip down memory lane...

Kevin Durant has his Oklahoma City Thunder on the brink of an NBA title >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.