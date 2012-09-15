The 10 Worst Looks From New York Fashion Week

Jennifer Polland
Betsey Johnson look, New York Fashion Week Sept 2012

Photo: AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Now that New York Fashion Week is over, trends have been set and sales are being made. But not all the designs were so successful.Fashion designers are creative people who can produce wonderful and beautiful designs. But sometimes that creativity can cross the line into just plain weird.

We’ve culled through images from New York Fashion Week and have come up with the ugliest, oddest looks on the runway. 

This is what happens when you bring video games to high fashion: a rainbow-coloured tulle explosion. This dress is from the joint collaboration between designer Michael Kuluva and the Just Dance 4 video game.

Betsey Johnson is known for her funky eclectic looks, but what exactly is going on here?

Another strange, Chiquita Banana-inspired look from Betsey Johnson.

Jeremy Scott's show was inspired by the Arab Spring.

Ralph Lauren channeled a frumpy turquoise matador with this number.

It's hard to make a model look bad, but this look from Katie Holmes' line, Holmes & Yang, is just plain boring and a bit school-marmy. Meh.

Marc Jacobs' graphic dress is strangely reminiscent of a giant bull's eye.

This cerulean dress, from the Michael Kors collection, just looks a bit shiny and tacky.

Oscar de la Renta is normally known for his elegant evening gowns, but this one seems more like a magenta Christmas tree.

Love it or hate it, Diane von Furstenburg made a bold statement by giving all her models Google Glass.

Want more looks from Fashion Week?

Here are the hottest looks from Rebecca Minkoff and Nautica Men's >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.