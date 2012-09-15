The 10 Worst Looks From New York Fashion Week

Photo: AP Photo/Jason DeCrow
Now that New York Fashion Week is over, trends have been set and sales are being made. But not all the designs were so successful.Fashion designers are creative people who can produce wonderful and beautiful designs. But sometimes that creativity can cross the line into just plain weird.
We’ve culled through images from New York Fashion Week and have come up with the ugliest, oddest looks on the runway.
This is what happens when you bring video games to high fashion: a rainbow-coloured tulle explosion. This dress is from the joint collaboration between designer Michael Kuluva and the Just Dance 4 video game.
It's hard to make a model look bad, but this look from Katie Holmes' line, Holmes & Yang, is just plain boring and a bit school-marmy. Meh.
Oscar de la Renta is normally known for his elegant evening gowns, but this one seems more like a magenta Christmas tree.
Love it or hate it, Diane von Furstenburg made a bold statement by giving all her models Google Glass.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.