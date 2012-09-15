The 10 Worst Looks From New York Fashion Week

Photo: AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Now that New York Fashion Week is over, trends have been set and sales are being made. But not all the designs were so successful.Fashion designers are creative people who can produce wonderful and beautiful designs. But sometimes that creativity can cross the line into just plain weird.



We’ve culled through images from New York Fashion Week and have come up with the ugliest, oddest looks on the runway.

