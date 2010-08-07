The 10 Worst Cities For Finding A Cheap Hotel

The international hotel industry is still swooning from the recession, according to a survey by HRG.
American hotel rates were flat or down from last year, with an 11% drop in San Francisco. Middle Eastern hotels saw the worst decline, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi leading the way. Only African hotels posted major rate increases.
But let’s face it. A night in the priciest cities is still too steep for most Americans.
Average room rate: $280
Up 4% from '09
Sample room: A delux suite at the 5-star Grand Hotel goes for $1,494-a-night. The Tower Suite (pictured) takes up three floors in a clock tower looking over the city.
Source: HRG
Average room rate: $293
Up 13% from '09
Sample room: The Princess Lilian Suite at the Grand Hotel features a private cinema within the space, a dining table seating 12 people, its own library, and a sauna. The price is available upon request.
Source: HRG
Average room rate: $298
Down 26% from '09
Sample room: The Palace Suite at the Emirates Palace Hotel boasts an entrance hall adorned with Swarovski crystal chandeliers, a marble laden loo with an elevated Jacuzzi and Hermes bath products, and 24-hour butler service (with perks like flower arrangement). Think Carrie & Co.'s Abu Dhabi experience in Sex and the City II.
Source: HRG
Average room rate: $301
Down 7% from '09
Sample room: Enjoy hand-tufted rugs, floor-to-ceiling windows offering sweeping views of Zurich's urban and charmingly rustic panoramas, a steam sauna, and an interior decoration scheme reminiscent of Hockney portraits during a night in the Presidential Suite of the Park Hyate Zurich.
Source: HRG
Average room rate: $310
Down 1% from '09
Sample room: The Presidential Suite at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel (DC's newest kid on the block in the luxury hospitality scene) has what any head of state would crave for a trip to the capitol. A marble vestibule with the off-handed cloakroom (so you can feel like a true 19th century foreign dignitary) and powder room (with 3 Chinese compasses in tow). A study with leather walls. A bedroom unit equipped with its own exercise space. Enough to keep Obama's guests in ship shape during their visits.
Source: HRG
Average room rate: $311
Down 2% from '09
Sample room: The Ty Warner Penthouse at the Four Seasons Hotel (yes, it's named after the guy who made a fortune from Beanie Babies) features glass balconies with a 360-degree view of Manhattan, cathedral ceilings, TV's programmed to play every channel available worldwide, and access to a Mercedes Maybach or Rolls Royce Phantom (with your own private chauffeur). And the price tag? $35K a night.
Source: HRG
Average room rate: $314
Down 3% from '09
Sample room: The Vendome Suite at the Park Hyatt Vendôme runs over $20,000 per night but is well worth the price. With a steam room shower, massage table (perfect for romantic getaways), and in-suite spa, there's no question you'll get a good pampering during your stay. You'll also enjoy tunes on the Bang & Olufsen sound system and can kill time surfing The Business Insider on your free high-speed internet connection. Oh, and there's a fax machine if international business is a concern to you.
Source: HRG
Average room rate: $315
Up 10% from '09
Sample room: The Presidential Suite at the Intercontinental in Hong Kong offers what any mogul would want for a business (or pleasure) trip to the British East. With a terrace and ceiling-to-floor views of the Victoria Harbor, you can come back from a day of boardroom chatter to a pad outfitted with everything you'd need for a night of pampered boozing under a fluorescent night sky.
Source: HRG
Average room rate: $317
Up 5% from '09
Sample room: The Royal Penthouse Suite at the President Wilson Hotel is the most expensive suite in the world, setting your wallet back $65K for each night of stay. But be assured, in addition to unparalleled luxury, you'll also receive a guarantee of privacy with your own elevator.
Source: HRG
Average room rate: $408
Down 5% from '09
Sample room: Ah, the Ritz (yet again). One night in the Ritz-Carlton Suite will treat you to undeniably historic views of the Kremlin, Red Square, and the candyland spirals of St. Basil's Cathedral. And, in addition to the usual bachelor pad aspirational items like marble baths, a library, and a grand piano, this suite also has its own boardroom and a heated floor to keep your toes warm during the Muscovite winters.
Source: HRG
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.