The 10 Worst Cities For Finding A Cheap Hotel

The international hotel industry is still swooning from the recession, according to a survey by HRG.



American hotel rates were flat or down from last year, with an 11% drop in San Francisco. Middle Eastern hotels saw the worst decline, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi leading the way. Only African hotels posted major rate increases.

But let’s face it. A night in the priciest cities is still too steep for most Americans.

