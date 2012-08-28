The 10 Worst Central Bankers In The World

Photo: flickr / Mike Poresky

Global Finance magazine is out with its annual report cards for the world’s most central bankers.The grades, which range from A to F, are based on banker’s success in controlling inflation, fostering economic growth, and managing interest rates.



The 10 best central bankers have been successfully navigating a turbulent global economy.

These 10 bankers have not been up to the task and score lowest according to Global Finance.

NOTE: The grades were provided by Global Finance. The economic metrics were sourced from Bloomberg and Citi Investment Research & Analysis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.