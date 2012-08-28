The 10 Worst Central Bankers In The World

Photo: flickr / Mike Poresky
Global Finance magazine is out with its annual report cards for the world’s most central bankers.The grades, which range from A to F, are based on banker’s success in controlling inflation, fostering economic growth, and managing interest rates.
The 10 best central bankers have been successfully navigating a turbulent global economy.
These 10 bankers have not been up to the task and score lowest according to Global Finance.
NOTE: The grades were provided by Global Finance. The economic metrics were sourced from Bloomberg and Citi Investment Research & Analysis.
2012 Grade: D
2011 Grade: D
Core inflation: 9.8% (official number, independent estimates are higher)
Unemployment: 7.5%
Benchmark interest rate: 14.125%
Source: Global Finance, Banco Central de la Republica Argentina, Bloomberg
2012 Grade: D
2011 Grade: N/A
Core inflation: 5.09%
Unemployment: 5.19%
Benchmark interest rate: 0.2%
Source: Global Finance, Bloomberg
2012 Grade: C-
2011 Grade: C
Core inflation: 0.2%
Unemployment rate: 4.4%
Benchmark interest rate: 0.1%
Source: Global Finance, Bank of Japan, Reuters
2012 Grade: C
2011 Grade: B-
Core inflation: 7.0%
Unemployment rate: 3.8%
Benchmark interest rate: 8%
Source: Global Finance, Central Bank of India, Bloomberg
2012 Grade: C
2011 Grade: C
Core inflation: 3.49%
Unemployment: 11%
Benchmark interest rate: 7%
Source: Global Finance, Bloomberg
2012 Grade: C
2011 Grade: C
Core inflation: 1.36%
Unemployment: 3.1%
Benchmark interest rate: 3%
Source: Global Finance, Bloomberg
2012 Grade: C
2011 Grade: N/A
Core inflation: 10.5%
Unemployment: 1% (only officially registered unemployed counted, real number may be higher)
Benchmark interest rate: 12%
Source: Global Finance, Bloomberg
2012 Grade: C
2011 Grade: C
Core inflation: 4.42%
Unemployment: 24.9%
Benchmark interest rate: 5%
Source: Global Finance, South African Reserve Bank, Bloomberg
2012 Grade: C
2011 Grade: N/A
Core inflation: 5%
Unemployment rate: 2.29%
Benchmark interest rate: 9%
Source: Global Finance, State Bank of Vietnam, Bloomberg
2012 Grade: C
2011 Grade: A
Core inflation: 6%
Unemployment rate: 9.7%
Benchmark interest rate: 10%
Source: Global Finance, Banque du Liban, Bloomberg
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.