The 10 Worst Central Bankers In The World

Photo: Images_of_Money on Flickr

Think your central bank might be messing around with your currency?Global Finance magazine handed out grades to 36 of the world’s most influential central bankers, based on criteria like their ability to control inflation, stimulate growth, maintain a stable currency, and manage interest rates.



The bankers were given marks from “A” to “F.”

Only 6 received an A grade: Australia’s Glenn Stevens, Israel’s Stanley Fisher, Lebanon’s Riad Salameh, Malaysia’s Zeti Akhtar Aziz, the Phillipines’ Amando Tetangco Jr., and Taiwan’s Fai-Nan Perng.

Just guess who’s in detention.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.