The Worst Celebrity Career Changes Of All Time

Former profession: Outfielder and designated hitter

Attempted profession: Pitcher

Given the controversy swirling his 2005 tell-all book, Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits, and How Baseball Got Big, it's easy to forget that Jose Canseco used to be quite a good ballplayer. During a productive 17-year career, the Cuban-born slugger hit 462 dingers out of the park while also winning two World Series. Sadly, that prowess on the diamond also convinced him he could pitch. In 1993 the knuckleheaded knuckleballer hurled one inning in one game for the Texas Rangers, giving up three walks and three earned runs. Canseco's final ERA of 27.00 is only half of the story--the stunt also blew out his right elbow, causing him to miss half of the season.

While that outing may have prompted most players to retire from mound duty, Canseco got up to his old tricks again in the summer of 2006 as a starting pitcher for the Long Beach Armada. During his first appearance with the minor league team, Canseco beaned four batters, walked five and gave up a home run over four innings. 'Overall, it felt pretty good,' he said afterwards. 'It took me a little while to get a rhythm out there, and I walked too many guys. It should get better... I try to do the best possible. I'd love to throw a shutout or no-hitter or whatever.' And I'd love to date Jessica Biel, but that's not going to happen either.