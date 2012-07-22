The Worst Celebrity Career Changes Of All Time

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Famous people aren’t like you and me; while we’re perfectly happy doing one thing well, they insist on doing everything well and sometimes it actually works out.Take Bo Jackson, for instance—the Auburn alum enjoyed a spectacular professional career in which he was named an all-star in both baseball and football. How about Dave Winfield?
The St. Paul native was drafted by four teams in three different professional sports.
But, for every Jackson and Winfield there are literally dozens of other public figures who flop as a result of a disastrous career change. Here is a top 10 list of infamous underachievers.
Former profession: Outfielder and designated hitter
Attempted profession: Pitcher
Given the controversy swirling his 2005 tell-all book, Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits, and How Baseball Got Big, it's easy to forget that Jose Canseco used to be quite a good ballplayer. During a productive 17-year career, the Cuban-born slugger hit 462 dingers out of the park while also winning two World Series. Sadly, that prowess on the diamond also convinced him he could pitch. In 1993 the knuckleheaded knuckleballer hurled one inning in one game for the Texas Rangers, giving up three walks and three earned runs. Canseco's final ERA of 27.00 is only half of the story--the stunt also blew out his right elbow, causing him to miss half of the season.
While that outing may have prompted most players to retire from mound duty, Canseco got up to his old tricks again in the summer of 2006 as a starting pitcher for the Long Beach Armada. During his first appearance with the minor league team, Canseco beaned four batters, walked five and gave up a home run over four innings. 'Overall, it felt pretty good,' he said afterwards. 'It took me a little while to get a rhythm out there, and I walked too many guys. It should get better... I try to do the best possible. I'd love to throw a shutout or no-hitter or whatever.' And I'd love to date Jessica Biel, but that's not going to happen either.
Former profession: Diva
Attempted profession: Actress
Hip-hop honey Mariah Carey was among the world's greatest stars during the 1990s. Her albums routinely sold in the millions, her mantle was overflowing with hardware and she became the only female artist to have 17 No. 1 songs on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 charts. Sadly, her success in the studio also convinced her that she could act and prompted her to star in the box-office bomb Glitter (2001). Halliwell's Film Guide called it a 'vapid star vehicle for a pop singer with no visible acting ability,' and The Village Voiceobserved: 'When she tries for an emotion--any emotion--she looks as if she's lost her car keys.
Former profession: Boy-band crooner
Attempted profession: Astronaut
Everyone has always known that Lance Bass was a space case, but the flighty 'NSYNC singer went out of his way to prove the point in August of 2002, when he entered cosmonaut training at Star City, Russia. Bass was scheduled to fly into spaceon the Russian Soyuz spacecraft later that fall but he was given the boot when his $20 million in sponsorship funds failed to materialise. It's just as well--space is already vacuous enough without needing an airhead like Bass.
Former profession: Hollywood action star
Attempted profession: Energy drink peddler
From 1988 until 1995 Steven Seagal was one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, thanks to his bone-crunching, groin-splitting roles in Above the Law (1988), Hard to Kill (1990) and Under Siege (1992).
In fact, industry executives respected his clout so much that he could get away with saying such laughable things as, 'I am hoping that I can be known as a great writer and actor some day, rather than a sex symbol.' Well, times have changed.
The ponytail-wearing assassin put his career on hold in 2005 to launch his own line of energy drinks called Steven Seagal's Lightning Bolt. The beverage is marketed as being the 'first energy drink to be made of 100% juice' as opposed to Seagal's recent films, which have all been made of 100% garbage. For the record, the drink contains Tibetan Goji berry, Asian Cordyceps, Guarana, Policosanols and all sorts of other ingredients that Seagal probably can't spell.
Former profession: Singer
Attempted profession: Actress
Madonna is a wonderful singer, a crafty songwriter, a mesmerizing dancer and quite possibly the greatest self-promoter since P.T. Barnum. What she isn't; however, is an actress. The Material Girl has proved that point repeatedly in a succession of flops, such as Shanghai Surprise (1986), Who's That Girl? (1987), Body of Evidence (1993) and the mercilessly unwatchable Swept Away (2002). In fact, the only solid performance she has ever delivered has been in Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), a lighthearted film in which she played--surprise, surprise--a thinly veiled version of her self. 'If you take everything I do at face value, you're going to be horrified,
