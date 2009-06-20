Enough with the wimpy gas-sippers! Here are some cars that rip, roar and burn through several gallons on your daily drag race to the mall.
Specifically, here are the 10 cars that the worst for the planet, as per the Environmental Transport Association.
Unlike the politically correct jelly beans that dominated yesterday’s list of the 10 best cars, these cars are slick, powerful head turners that will help you bag babes and feel like a MAN.
The 10 Worst Cars For The Planet →
Description: Flying Spur Speed
Category: Luxury
Transmission: QA6
Fuel: Petrol, 17 mpg
Engine Capacity: 5998 cc
CO2 Emission: 396 g/km
Description: MY2008 6.2 V8
Category: Off road
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Fuel: Petrol, 17.4 mpg
Engine Capacity: 6162 cc
CO2 Emission: 383 g/km
Description: 2006 140 Coupé
Category: Sports
Transmission: M6/S6
Fuel: Petrol, 16.6 mpg
Engine Capacity: 4961 cc
CO2 Emission: 400 g/km
Description: DB9 08MY Coupé & Convertible
Category: Sports
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Fuel: Petrol, 17.1 mpg
Engine Capacity: 5935 cc
CO2 Emission: 394 g/km
Description: V12 Vantage Hatchback
Category: Sports
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Fuel: Petrol, 17.2 mpg
Engine Capacity: 5935 cc
CO2 Emission: 388 g/km
Description: Azure
Category: Luxury
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Fuel: Petrol, 14.1 mpg
Engine Capacity: 6761 cc
CO2 Emission: 465 g/km
Description: Final Series
Category: Luxury
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Fuel: Petrol, 14.5 mpg
Engine Capacity: 6761 cc
CO2 Emission: 465 g/km
Description: Coupé
Category: Luxury
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Fuel: Petrol, 14.5 mpg
Engine Capacity: 6761 cc
CO2 Emission: 465 g/km
Description: 2007 147 Coupé
Category: Sports
Transmission: M6/S6
Fuel: Petrol, 13.3 mpg
Engine Capacity: 6496 cc
CO2 Emission: 495 g/km
Description: SRT10 Cabriolet
Category: Sports
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Fuel: Petrol, 13.4 mpg
Engine Capacity: 8285 cc
CO2 Emission: 488 g/km
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.