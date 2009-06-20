The 10 Worst Cars For The Planet →



Enough with the wimpy gas-sippers! Here are some cars that rip, roar and burn through several gallons on your daily drag race to the mall.



Specifically, here are the 10 cars that the worst for the planet, as per the Environmental Transport Association.

Unlike the politically correct jelly beans that dominated yesterday’s list of the 10 best cars, these cars are slick, powerful head turners that will help you bag babes and feel like a MAN.

