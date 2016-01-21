The 10 worst buzzwords in Australian Linkedin profiles

Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Australians are “passionate”, “motivated” and have “extensive experience” when it come to talking about themselves.

All are cliched expressions which feel uncomfortable in general discussions but for some reason people feel fine putting these on their Linkedin profiles.

The other big problem with these phrases is that too many people use them. That means their profiles don’t stand out. The trick is to give examples to demonstrate why you are “passionate” and “motivated” .

Linkedin has this year again checked and gathered the most used buzzwords in profiles by Australians. Here they are:

Passionate

Motivated

Leadership

Extensive experience

Strategic

Creative

Driven

Successful

Track Record

Dedicated

Last year “passionate” and “motivated” were the top two buzzwords. The third most used buzzword last year, “extensive experience”, has moved to fourth position this year and has been replaced with “leadership”.

When compared globally, the top 10 buzzwords mirrors the majority of those used by Australians with “leadership” and “motivated” also appearing in the top three.

However, “track record” comes in ninth on the Australian list but does not appear in the global top 10.

“We’re encouraging our members to steer away from cliches and show off achievements on their LinkedIn profile through photos, presentations and other work to demonstrate how they are ‘passionate’, ‘successful’ or ‘creative’ rather than use tired old buzzwords,” says Shiva Kumar, head of communications at Linkedin Australia.

