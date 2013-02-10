See The 10 Worst Brand Extensions Currently On The Market

Photo: Arizona
Some brands, like Virgin, have done a great job extending their brand. It’s gone from music, to airlines, to trains.Not all companies are that good at starting new lines, however.
The iced tea company Arizona, for example, should probably have stuck to its delicious beverages instead of dabbling in the dip market.
Parham Santana, a brand extension consultancy, took a poll of 11,000 Adweek readers who were asked to pick their top three from a list of 10 best and worst identified by Parham Santana.
According to John Parham, president of the company. “A successful and lasting brand extension franchise must have three things: a logical fit with the parent brand; leverage for competitive advantage, and; opportunity to enhance the brand and produce sales.”
None of these brands had these.
Richard Branson should stick to airlines, and mobile, and anything but this, basically. You can still buy these online. They went on sale last May.
People like their guns, not their clothing. You can buy these for upward of $80 on the S&W website. These have been on sale since 2006.
Is this for humans or dogs? Still being sold, these range from $11 to $50.
Great drinks. Questionable cheese. But it only costs $1.50! These have been around for over a year.
Let's keep this flavour for a drink, not for a steak. Around for about the last five years, it's quite the bargain at $5.
Snooki's Supre Tan has its own website with numerous products, including lotions and oils. It was released late 2011, during 'The Jersey Shore's fifth season.
There's nothing wrong with kid's furniture, but there's just no connection between Deen's cooking and furniture. She started this in summer 2012, selling products that range in prices from $550 to $1,500.
Yes, that's how it's spelled. This opened during Super Bowl weekend. She closed her other restaurant, Beso, and a nightclub, Eve to open SHe.
Ladies! Do you want to smell like lighter fluid? The scent is actually described as fruity on eBay, and like everything else on this list, is still for sale. It was released mid 2012 and also comes in a men's variety.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.