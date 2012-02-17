The 10 Weirdest Mascots In Sports

Photo: @Jonathan_Gantt
Mascots serve an integral purpose at sporting events: to entertain even when the team the mascot works for is lousy.Just ask the handful of former Montreal Expos fans how they felt about their beloved Youppi.
Just this week the Tampa Bay Rays unveiled their new mascot: DJ Kitty (pictured).
DJ Kitty is based on a scoreboard video of a cat in Rays attire spinning some beats that the club plays during games. The bit has become a huge hit, so the real life version will serve as the team’s secondary mascot.
Meet Izzy, the official mascot of the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics. We have no idea how he represents the ATL and/or sportsmanship.
Does a mean vegetable sound intimidating to you? Apparently Delta State University in Mississippi thinks so with its Fighting Okra.
Mr. Met is probably the dumbest mascot in MLB. They really couldn't come up with anything better than replacing a man's head with a giant baseball?
From Washington state hails Evergreen State College's mascot, the Geoduck. A geoduck is a kind of mollusk. The edible version is quite expensive.
Pac-12 foes have had to deal with the happiest tree on earth, the Stanford Cardinal, for quite a while now.
The British believe cyclopes and a worldwide sporting competition are the perfect mix, so they went with these two for the 2012 summer games in London.
