The 10 Weirdest Mascots In Sports

Photo: @Jonathan_Gantt

Mascots serve an integral purpose at sporting events: to entertain even when the team the mascot works for is lousy.Just ask the handful of former Montreal Expos fans how they felt about their beloved Youppi.



Just this week the Tampa Bay Rays unveiled their new mascot: DJ Kitty (pictured).

DJ Kitty is based on a scoreboard video of a cat in Rays attire spinning some beats that the club plays during games. The bit has become a huge hit, so the real life version will serve as the team’s secondary mascot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.