The 10 Weirdest Cuts In The GOP Spending Plan

Most of the cuts outlined in the Republican plan to shrink the federal budget are standard GOP fare, targeting things like federal unions and family planning. Unsurprisingly, NPR is on the chopping block, as are the National Endowment for the Arts and any U.S. contribution to the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.But the plan also pulls the plug on a few obscure federal programs whose overall absence won’t make much of a difference in the $14 trillion deficit.

End the National Organic Certification Cost-Share Program: $56.2 million annual savings.

The National Organic Certification Cost-Share Program provides money to states to reimburse eligible organic producers for up to 75% of their certification costs. The reimbursements are capped at $750.

Source: USDA, Republican Study Committee

Eliminate the Ready To Learn Television program: $27 million total savings.

Ready To Learn Television supports the development and distribution of educational video programming for children ages 3 to 7.

Source: U.S. Department of Education, Republican Study Committee

Stop funding for Save America's Treasures Program: $25 million annual savings.

Save America's Treasures is a public-private partnership administered by the National Park Service and under the leadership of the First Lady. The program awards grants for historic preservation.

Source: Save America's Treasures, Republican Study Committee

Eliminate Heritage Area grants and statutory aid: $24 million annual savings.

National Heritage Areas are created by Congress to designate unique natural, cultural, historic or scenic resources. The areas are administered by state governments or local organisations but receive financial and technical assistance from National Park Service.

Source: National Park Service, Republican Study Committee

End contributions to the International Fund for Ireland: $17 million annual savings.

The International Fund for Ireland is an independent organisation established in 1986 to encourage reconciliation and end sectarianism and violence in Ireland.

Source: International Fund for Ireland, Republican Study Committee

Source: Republican Study Committee

Eliminate mohair subsidies: $1 million annual savings.

Source: Republican Study Committee

Eliminate subsidy to John C. Stennis centre: $430,000 annual savings.

The John C. Stennis centre for Public Service Leadership was established at the University of Mississippi in honour of the state's former U.S. Senator, a Democrat who served in the Senate for 41 years. His other namesakes include NASA's John C. Stennis Space centre and the USS John C. Stennis Aircraft Carrier.

Source: Wikipedia, Republican Study Committee

Repeal the Deficit Reduction Check-Off Act: No savings amount specified.

The Deficit Reduction Check-Off Act would allow individuals to designate certain amounts on their income tax returns, to require spending reductions equal to 10 times the amounts so designated, and for other purposes.

Source: Library of Congress, Republican Study Committee

Eliminate death gratuity for members of Congress: No savings amount specified.

Source: Republican Study Committee

