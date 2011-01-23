The 10 Weirdest Cuts In The GOP Spending Plan

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Most of the cuts outlined in the Republican plan to shrink the federal budget are standard GOP fare, targeting things like federal unions and family planning. Unsurprisingly, NPR is on the chopping block, as are the National Endowment for the Arts and any U.S. contribution to the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.But the plan also pulls the plug on a few obscure federal programs whose overall absence won’t make much of a difference in the $14 trillion deficit.



