MANSCAPING: 10 Ridiculous Grooming Treatments For Guys

It’s summer, which means men everywhere are starting to become more self-conscious about their bodies.The solution? Manscaping—manly grooming in the forms of body hair removal, muscle sculpting, or getting a “sun-kissed” faux glow.
Men go to great lengths to look good, and we’ve noticed their efforts. Here are 10 of the craziest procedures men actually use to improve their appearances.
Price: $20
What you get: Nose hair plays a crucial role in your health buy trapping particles in the air before the particles make it to your throat and lungs. But men can have unsightly nose hairs that would be better if gone altogether, not trimmed.
Nose hair waxing involves dabbing hot wax into the nostril, letting the wax cool under a cotton swab, and pulling out the cotton swab to remove the undesirable hairs. The procedure is also celebrity-endorsed -- Pauly D and his friends tried it out on MTV's 'The Pauly D Project.'
Where you get it: Face to Face NYC has it on their list of services, but other salons will do it per request.
Price: $50-$70
What you get: Men can get bikini waxes, too! The procedure involves dripping hot wax around the pelvic area, then letting the wax cool and -- riiiiip -- the hair is gone.
Where you get it: Salons everywhere.
Price: $20
What you get: Pejazzling is the male counterpart of 'vajazzling.' It involves a man getting a bikini wax (see previous slide), then having rhinestones (or Swarovski crystals) glued around his member.
Where you get it: Face to Face Spa on West 20th Street, as well as other salons across the nation, can pejazzle your pejizzle foshizzle. Or, you can wax your privates and buy a do-it-yourself vajazzling kit.
Price: $75
What you get: Sculpted spray tans give you a sun-kissed god look while making your beer gut look like a chiseled six-pack (or close to it).
Where you get it: Salons like NYC's Completely Bare offer the sculpted spray tan, but you can find spray tans at tanning salons everywhere.
Price: $90-$138
What you get: Bull semen mixed with the root of the Katera plan can make a man's hair sleek, shiny and strong. The treatment is massaged into clean hair, then set with heat.
Where you get it: Hari's in London was once notorious for its bull semen hair treatment, but we're not sure if they offer it anymore.
Price: $30-$80
What you get: Male manicures/pedicures differ a little from the female version. The nails' cuticles are cut down and the nail is filed, buffed and shaped. If men want the ultimate experience, they can get their nails protected with varnish or dolled up with nail polish.
Where you get it: All-male salons, like Nickel Spa NYC in the West Village.
Price: $20-$40
What you get: A man's chest hair is the perfect canvas for him to let out his inner artist. It's a chest wax, but with a design in mind.
Where you get it: Any salon that offers chest waxes. Or, you can experiment at home with hot wax, trimmers, or a razor.
Price: $1,000-$1,500 for injections, $2,500-$6,000 for surgery
What you get: A hard, angular chin completes a man's face. If a man thinks he has a soft-looking chin, he can choose a variety of options for augmentation. The procedure can be as simple as tissue injections into the chin. There are also surgical options, like genioplasty (cosmetic surgery for the chin) or chin implants.
Where you get it: Ask your plastic surgeon about what chin enhancement procedures they offer. Dermacare Medical PC on Madison Avenue offers chin injections for (relatively) cheap.
Price: $7-$10
What you get: Eyebrow threading is a procedure aimed to remove unsightly eyebrow hair. A thread is twisted through the targeted hairs, then quickly pulled away to rip the hair out. It is said to be more effective and accurate than waxing, which is why men are flocking to salons to get their eyebrows sculpted with a thread.
Where you get it: YUVA Threading Salon on West 35th Street, or any other threading salon.
Price: $85-$165
What you get: Men get this treatment to rejuvenate their faces. A hydrating serum paired with an exfoliation and mask can open up a man's pores and reduce wrinkles that ladies can't stand. Facials can also be customised to a man's needs.
Where you get it: All-male salons like Nickel Spa NYC.
