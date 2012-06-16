MANSCAPING: 10 Ridiculous Grooming Treatments For Guys

Price: $20



What you get: Nose hair plays a crucial role in your health buy trapping particles in the air before the particles make it to your throat and lungs. But men can have unsightly nose hairs that would be better if gone altogether, not trimmed.

Nose hair waxing involves dabbing hot wax into the nostril, letting the wax cool under a cotton swab, and pulling out the cotton swab to remove the undesirable hairs. The procedure is also celebrity-endorsed -- Pauly D and his friends tried it out on MTV's 'The Pauly D Project.'

Where you get it: Face to Face NYC has it on their list of services, but other salons will do it per request.