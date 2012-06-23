The 10 US States Getting Slammed By The European Collapse

The Milken Institute published a report this week examining the effects of the euro crisis on individual U.S. states based on which ones send the most exports to the EU as a share of their total exports and GDP.
Armen Bedroussian, a Milken Institute economist, writes that even though the reliance of the United States on the EU as an export destination has waned over the years and that “at the national level the contagion effects of a EU recession on U.S. exports appear relatively mild, the impact on some states doesn’t appear as rosy.”
Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 2.35 per cent
Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 21 per cent
The state's important exports: Medical products, aircraft and parts, cotton
Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 2.49 per cent
Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 18 per cent
The state's important exports: Coal
Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 2.68 per cent
Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 26 per cent
The state's important exports: Coal, autos and parts
Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 2.78 per cent
Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 21 per cent
The state's important exports: Autos and parts
Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 3.21 per cent
Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 26 per cent
The state's important exports: Aircraft and parts, medical products, auto parts
Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 3.23 per cent
Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 18 per cent
The state's important exports: Aircraft and parts
Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 3.23 per cent
Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 28 per cent
The state's important exports: Medical products, autos and parts
Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 3.43 per cent
Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 15 per cent
The state's important exports: Oil, soybeans, corn
Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 3.52 per cent
Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 24 per cent
The state's important exports: Autos and parts
Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 4.20 per cent
Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 28 per cent
The state's important exports: Gold
