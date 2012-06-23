The 10 US States Getting Slammed By The European Collapse

Matthew Boesler
The Milken Institute published a report this week examining the effects of the euro crisis on individual U.S. states based on which ones send the most exports to the EU as a share of their total exports and GDP.

Armen Bedroussian, a Milken Institute economist, writes that even though the reliance of the United States on the EU as an export destination has waned over the years and that “at the national level the contagion effects of a EU recession on U.S. exports appear relatively mild, the impact on some states doesn’t appear as rosy.”

#10: Tennessee

Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 2.35 per cent

Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 21 per cent

The state's important exports: Medical products, aircraft and parts, cotton

#9: West Virginia

Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 2.49 per cent

Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 18 per cent

The state's important exports: Coal

#8: Alabama

Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 2.68 per cent

Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 26 per cent

The state's important exports: Coal, autos and parts

#7: Michigan

Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 2.78 per cent

Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 21 per cent

The state's important exports: Autos and parts

#6: Kentucky

Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 3.21 per cent

Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 26 per cent

The state's important exports: Aircraft and parts, medical products, auto parts

#5: Washington

Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 3.23 per cent

Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 18 per cent

The state's important exports: Aircraft and parts

#4: Indiana

Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 3.23 per cent

Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 28 per cent

The state's important exports: Medical products, autos and parts

#3: Louisiana

Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 3.43 per cent

Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 15 per cent

The state's important exports: Oil, soybeans, corn

#2: South Carolina

Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 3.52 per cent

Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 24 per cent

The state's important exports: Autos and parts

#1: Utah

Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 4.20 per cent

Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 28 per cent

The state's important exports: Gold

