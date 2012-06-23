The 10 US States Getting Slammed By The European Collapse

The Milken Institute published a report this week examining the effects of the euro crisis on individual U.S. states based on which ones send the most exports to the EU as a share of their total exports and GDP.



Armen Bedroussian, a Milken Institute economist, writes that even though the reliance of the United States on the EU as an export destination has waned over the years and that “at the national level the contagion effects of a EU recession on U.S. exports appear relatively mild, the impact on some states doesn’t appear as rosy.”

#10: Tennessee Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 2.35 per cent Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 21 per cent The state's important exports: Medical products, aircraft and parts, cotton Source: Milken Institute #9: West Virginia Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 2.49 per cent Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 18 per cent The state's important exports: Coal Source: Milken Institute #8: Alabama Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 2.68 per cent Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 26 per cent The state's important exports: Coal, autos and parts Source: Milken Institute #7: Michigan Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 2.78 per cent Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 21 per cent The state's important exports: Autos and parts Source: Milken Institute #6: Kentucky Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 3.21 per cent Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 26 per cent The state's important exports: Aircraft and parts, medical products, auto parts Source: Milken Institute #5: Washington Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 3.23 per cent Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 18 per cent The state's important exports: Aircraft and parts Source: Milken Institute #4: Indiana Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 3.23 per cent Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 28 per cent The state's important exports: Medical products, autos and parts Source: Milken Institute #3: Louisiana Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 3.43 per cent Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 15 per cent The state's important exports: Oil, soybeans, corn Source: Milken Institute #2: South Carolina Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 3.52 per cent Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 24 per cent The state's important exports: Autos and parts Source: Milken Institute #1: Utah Exports to EU as % of state's GDP: 4.20 per cent Exports to EU as % of state's exports: 28 per cent The state's important exports: Gold Source: Milken Institute Now see which countries are expected to grow the fastest in the next two years PRESENTING: The Hottest Economies In The World

