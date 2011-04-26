10 Big Companies That Are Hiring Thousands Of U.S. Workers

Photo: Jason Scragz via Flickr

The unemployment rate rose so fast in 2008 and 2009 that in some months the US lost more than 500,000 jobs. That trend has only begun to reverse itself this year, and the progress is slow. Last month, the American economy added 200,000 workers, hardly enough to make up for the jobs lost during the deepest recession in eight decades. Read the full post at 24/7 Wall St.

