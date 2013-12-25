Washington University in St. Louis has the most creative students in the world, according to data compiled by ViewsOnYou.

The London based startup sets up profiles help match people with companies and employers that may be a good personality fit. A person on ViewsOnYou is matched with companies using three components — energy (how you work), interpersonal (how you interact), and intelligence (how you think).

We recently brought you a ranking of the schools with the most “driven” students — one of the 23 different metrics that factor into the three categories. These are determined for each person from a combination of self-assessment and peer reviews.

According to ViewsOnYou Product Manager Greg Harrison, the list of the most creative students was based on data points from the following traits — highly experimental, creative in ideas, and happy for others to create ideas.

You can use Facebook and LinkedIn to set up your ViewsOnYou profile, which allows the website to compile rankings based on shared educational background.

From ViewsOnYou, here are the 10 universities with the most creative students:

#10 University of California, Los Angeles — Los Angeles, California

#9 University of Texas at Austin — Austin, Texas

#8 University of California, Davis — Davis, California

#7 Northwestern University — Evanston, Illinois

#6 Johns Hopkins University — Baltimore, Maryland

#5 Brown University — Providence, Rhode Island

#4 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — Urbana-Champaign, Illinois

#3 University of California, Santa Barbara — Santa Barbara, California

#2 University of California, Berkeley — Berkeley, California

#1 Washington University in St. Louis — St. Louis, Missouri

