The 10 Universities With The Most Creative Students

Peter Jacobs
Washington University WashU College BasketballAP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Washington University in St. Louis has the most creative students in the world, according to data compiled by ViewsOnYou.

The London based startup sets up profiles help match people with companies and employers that may be a good personality fit. A person on ViewsOnYou is matched with companies using three components — energy (how you work), interpersonal (how you interact), and intelligence (how you think).

We recently brought you a ranking of the schools with the most “driven” students — one of the 23 different metrics that factor into the three categories. These are determined for each person from a combination of self-assessment and peer reviews.

According to ViewsOnYou Product Manager Greg Harrison, the list of the most creative students was based on data points from the following traits — highly experimental, creative in ideas, and happy for others to create ideas.

You can use Facebook and LinkedIn to set up your ViewsOnYou profile, which allows the website to compile rankings based on shared educational background.

From ViewsOnYou, here are the 10 universities with the most creative students:

#10 University of California, Los Angeles — Los Angeles, California

University of California Los Angeles CampusVia Wikimedia Commons

#9 University of Texas at Austin — Austin, Texas

University Texas Austin CampusVia Wikimedia Commons

#8 University of California, Davis — Davis, California

University California Davis ArcVia Wikimedia Commons

#7 Northwestern University — Evanston, Illinois

Northwestern University Ford Engineering BuildingVia Wikimedia Commons

#6 Johns Hopkins University — Baltimore, Maryland

Homewood Museum Johns Hopkins UniversityVia Wikimedia Commons

#5 Brown University — Providence, Rhode Island

Brown University Campus Sayles HallVia Wikimedia Commons

#4 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — Urbana-Champaign, Illinois

#3 University of California, Santa Barbara — Santa Barbara, California

University California Santa Barbara CampusVia Wikimedia Commons

#2 University of California, Berkeley — Berkeley, California

#1 Washington University in St. Louis — St. Louis, Missouri

Washington University St. Louis CampusAP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.