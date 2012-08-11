The 10 Unhappiest Jobs In America

Photo: Much Ramblings via flickr
If you happily get out of bed every morning for work, you’re one of the lucky ones — not everyone is satisfied with their current job. These people feel stuck for a variety of reasons, including low pay, irregular hours or the inability to move upward, says a report published by CareerBliss.
The company identified the unhappiest jobs based on more than 100,000 employee-generated reviews between February 2011 and January 2012.
The ratings are based on key factors such as work-life balance, one’s relationship with their boss and co-workers, their work environment, job resources, compensation, growth opportunities, company culture, company reputation, daily tasks, and control over the work that they do daily.
Here are the top 10 jobs that make workers’ lives miserable.
Average salary: $52,799
Bliss Score: 3.691/5
Why: Long hours and a lot of on-call schedules.
Description: Reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labour, material, and machine costs.
Source: CareerBliss and Bureau of labour Statistics
Average salary: $68,873
Bliss Score: 3.688/5
Description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers.
Source: CareerBliss and Bureau of labour Statistics
Average salary: $91,821
Bliss Score: 3.677/5
Description: Set sales goals, analyse data, and develop training programs for the organisation's sales representatives. The BLS projected the growth of these jobs to be 12 per cent through 2020.
Source: CareerBliss and Bureau of labour Statistics
Average salary: $64,437
Bliss Score: 3.677/5
Why: Thomas O. Davenport at TLNT.com says: 'With many organisations expecting managers to act as player-coaches, both performing and overseeing work, their roles often become complex and unwieldy.'
Description: Plan programs to generate interest in a product or service. They work with art directors, sales agents, and financial staff members.
Source: CareerBliss and Bureau of labour Statistics
Average salary: $71,283
Bliss Score: 3.636/5
Why: Smith reports that these engineers don't appreciate the 'lack of growth opportunities, company's culture, compensation and support.'
Description: Sell complex scientific and technological products or services to businesses. They must have extensive knowledge of the products' parts and functions and must understand the scientific processes that make these products work. The BLS projected the growth of these jobs to be 14 per cent through 2020.
Source: CareerBliss and Bureau of labour Statistics
Average salary: $43,663
Bliss Score: 3.595/5
Why: CareerBliss' chief executive Heidi Golledge told Smith: 'CareerBliss has found through our research that teachers appear to be quite happy with their work and their co-workers. However, the rewards for their work, lack of support and lack of opportunities to be promoted counteract many of the good parts of the job.'
Description: Prepare students for future schooling and working by teaching them a variety of subjects. The BLS projected the growth of grade school teaching jobs to be 17 per cent through 2020.
Source: CareerBliss and Bureau of labour Statistics
Average salary: $60,857
Bliss Score: 3.549/5
Why: 'Nurses . . . have more issues with the culture of their workplaces, the people they work with and the person they work for,' Golledge says.
Description: Provide and coordinate patient care, educate patients and the public about various health conditions. The BLS projected the growth of these jobs to be 26 per cent through 2020.
Source: CareerBliss and Bureau of labour Statistics
Average salary: $29,641
Bliss Score: 3.510/5
Why: 'People might think that the work environment security guards often face, such as working late hours alone at night, would be what contributes to unhappiness,' Matt Miller, the chief technology officer at CareerBliss told Smith. 'However, our data shows that growth opportunities and lack of rewards in this field is what affected the overall sentiment around this type of job. Work environment scored relatively high.'
Description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. The BLS projected the growth of these jobs to be 18 per cent through 2020.
Source: CareerBliss and Bureau of labour Statistics
