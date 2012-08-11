The 10 Unhappiest Jobs In America

Photo: Much Ramblings via flickr

If you happily get out of bed every morning for work, you’re one of the lucky ones — not everyone is satisfied with their current job. These people feel stuck for a variety of reasons, including low pay, irregular hours or the inability to move upward, says a report published by CareerBliss.



The company identified the unhappiest jobs based on more than 100,000 employee-generated reviews between February 2011 and January 2012.

The ratings are based on key factors such as work-life balance, one’s relationship with their boss and co-workers, their work environment, job resources, compensation, growth opportunities, company culture, company reputation, daily tasks, and control over the work that they do daily.

Here are the top 10 jobs that make workers’ lives miserable.

