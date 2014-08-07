The 10 Least Friendly Cities In The World

Johannesburg, South Africa didn’t fare well in Conde Nast Travellers’ annual survey, earning the title of least friendly city in the world.

Not all the cities on this list earned their designation as “unfriendly” based on the people who occupy them, however. Survey respondents noted Johannesburg’s reputation as an unsafe city and the danger of travelling alone there. Language barriers, political perceptions, and location could also factor in.

The results of Conde Nast’s Readers’ Choice Survey aren’t scientific (it’s an online survey that anyone can take), but thousands of people participate each year. The survey ranks hotels, cruises, beaches, and cities.

If you’re travelling to one of these cities soon, be wary.

The 10 unfriendliest cities in the world

10. Nassau, Bahamas (score: 63.6)

Readers said the city is “unsafe” outside of the tourist areas and big hotels.

9. Monte Carlo, Monaco (score: 63)

This city full of glitz and glam can be “ostentatious and overcrowded.”

8. Milan, Italy (score: 62.9)

The “traditional Italian friendliness and hospitality” typically isn’t found in Milan.

7. Frankfurt, Germany (score: 61.7)

The locals have been described as “cold” and “very rude.”

6. Beijing, China (score: 61.4)

The “terrible pollution” and “dirty streets” detract from the city’s beautiful attractions.

5. Marseille, France (score: 60.9)

Pickpockets are a concern here, which makes for a “threatening atmosphere for tourists.”

4. Paris, France (score: 60.8)

One survey respondent said that “everyone was downright rude” and unhelpful in this city.

3. Moscow, Russia (score: 59.6)

Many people don’t speak any language other than Russian here, and the people are “unfriendly.”

2. Cannes, France (score: 58.5)

This “forgettable city” has been called a “European Vegas” with “unfriendly” locals.

1. Johannesburg, South Africa (score: 56.1)

Despite its beauty, Johannesburg has a reputation as an unsafe city filled with crime.

