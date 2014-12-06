The 10 Ultimate Bond Cars

Daniel Craig’s James Bond will once again find himself behind the wheel of an Aston Martin in the upcoming “Spectre.” The car that shuttles the world’s greatest spy around will be the seductive DB10. Specially commissioned for the latest and 24th film of the wildly popular franchise, the DB10 was designed with the input of the film’s director, Sam Mendes.

The DB10 joins the long list of eyecatching and beloved cars to have appeared in the films over the past 50 years. Some of them Q would like to have seen returned in “pristine order,” while others were better off destroyed by Bond.

But for most of them, their brief appearance in a Bond flick solidified their status as pop culture icons.

Although 007 drove a Bentley in Ian Fleming's novels, the greatest and most famous of the Bond cars is the Aston Martin DB5. It's appearance in 1964's 'Goldfinger' made it an overnight sensation. In fact, the DB5 has appeared on and off in numerous Bond films -- including a breathtaking cameo in 2012's 'Skyfall.' The DB5 kicked off a long line of Aston Martin Bond cars, including a souped up V8 Volante in 1987's 'The Living Daylights' driven by Timothy Dalton's Bond. Although Bond's V8 Volante was to be a hardtop convertible, some modified coupes (like this one pictured below) were used as well. After the BMW era of the 1990s, Bond returned to Aston Martin in 2002's 'Die Another Day' with this Aston Martin Vanquish. Pierce Brosnan's disappearing Vanquish was followed by... ... Daniel Craig's awesome V-12 powered DBS. Easily one of the best looking Bond cars of all time. After the 2000GT, Connery's Bond jumped behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang Mach 1 in 1971's 'Diamonds Are Forever.' He even managed to drive it sideways through an alley. After the Aston Martin, the brand most commonly associated with the Bond franchise is Lotus. The company's iconic Esprit S1 sports first appeared in 1977's 'The Spy Who Loved Me.' The Esprit even transformed into a submarine! Updated versions of the Esprit made subsequent Bond appearances in films such as 1981's 'For Your Eyes Only.' The late '90s and early 2000s was Bond's BMW era. Its was an era punctuated by highs (like this Z8 from 1998 ' The World is Not Enough') and lows (Like the Z3 from 1995's 'GoldenEye). The Z8 was even kitted out with some nice touches from Q, like these side-mounted rockets. Even Bond's villains got some truly awesome rides -- like this Jaguar XKR armed with rockets, missiles, and machine guns. However, the ultimate Bond villain car is Goldfinger's 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III.

