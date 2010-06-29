Is Goldman Sachs Slowly Declining Into M&A Oblivion?

Goldman Sachs right now has the top spot for mergers and acquisitions advice.
But look closely at the numbers. Most of the big deals were done before the SEC lawsuit on April 16th.
According to the data from Dealogic, the M&A deals advised by Goldman Sachs really drop in both prestige and value after April 16th.
Yikes, Goldman! Is Michael Lewis right? Or maybe it’s just coincidence. Either way, it’s interesting to take a look at the company’s M&A pattern for the year.
Look at all these multi-billion dollars deals:
January 4th: Deal on Alcon Inc. (52.2%); Value (in millions): $28,094
February 11th: Deal on Allegheny Energy Inc. ; Value (in millions): $8,540
February 21st: Deal on Smith International Inc. ; Value (in millions): $12,225
February 25th: Deal on Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc; Value (in millions): $13,600
March 8th: Deal on American Life Insurance Co. ; Value (in millions): $15,514
This is just 5 of them. And they're huge.
April 21st : CyberSource Corp., the eCommerce Payment Management Company
Deal Value (in millions): $1,965
Acquiror: Visa Inc.
Target Advisor: Goldman Sachs
April 28th : E.ON US LLC , the energy service company
Deal Value (in millions): $ 7,625
Acquiror: PPL Corp.
Target Advisor: Goldman Sachs; Blackstone
May 3rd : Continental Airlines Inc.
Deal Value (in millions): $6,202
Acquiror: UAL Corp.
Acquiror Advisor: Goldman Sachs; JPMorgan
May 4th : Interactive Data Corp., the financial information company
Deal Value (in millions): $3,352
Acquiror: Silver Lake Partners LP, Warburg Pincus
Target Advisor: Goldman Sachs; Foros
May 14th : Healthscope Ltd (1st bid)
Deal Value (in millions): $2,218
Acquiror: Carlyle Group Inc; TPG Capital LP; Blackstone Group LP
Target Advisor: Goldman Sachs, Lazard
May 17th : Psychiatric Solutions Inc.
Deal Value (in millions): $3,120
Acquiror: Universal Health Services Inc.
Target Advisor: Goldman Sachs
May 31st : Healthscope Ltd. (2nd bid)
Deal Value (in millions): $2,103
Acquiror:Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co - KKR; CVC Capital Partners Ltd
Target Advisor: Goldman Sachs, Lazard
June 20th : Telstra Corp. Ltd , the Australian telecommunication company
Deal Value (in millions) : $7,834
Acquiror: NBN Co. Ltd
Acquiror's Advisor: Goldman Sachs
June 21st : Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Deal Value (in millions): $3,851
Acquiror: Biovail Corp.
Target Advisor: Goldman Sachs; Jefferies and Company
June 23rd : Cognis GmbH, the specialty chemical company
Deal Value (in millions) : $3,810
Acquiror: BASF BE
Target Advisor: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan
Like we said, 7 out of Goldman's 10 top M&A deals took place before the SEC case.
This fall will be the true test.
