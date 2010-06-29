Is Goldman Sachs Slowly Declining Into M&A Oblivion?

Goldman Sachs right now has the top spot for mergers and acquisitions advice.



But look closely at the numbers. Most of the big deals were done before the SEC lawsuit on April 16th.

According to the data from Dealogic, the M&A deals advised by Goldman Sachs really drop in both prestige and value after April 16th.

Yikes, Goldman! Is Michael Lewis right? Or maybe it’s just coincidence. Either way, it’s interesting to take a look at the company’s M&A pattern for the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.