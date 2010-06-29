Is Goldman Sachs Slowly Declining Into M&A Oblivion?

Isabelle Schafer, Courtney Comstock
letsmakeadeal

Goldman Sachs right now has the top spot for mergers and acquisitions advice.

But look closely at the numbers. Most of the big deals were done before the SEC lawsuit on April 16th.

According to the data from Dealogic, the M&A deals advised by Goldman Sachs really drop in both prestige and value after April 16th.

Yikes, Goldman! Is Michael Lewis right? Or maybe it’s just coincidence. Either way, it’s interesting to take a look at the company’s M&A pattern for the year.

Goldman Sachs started off well in 2010...

Look at all these multi-billion dollars deals:

January 4th: Deal on Alcon Inc. (52.2%); Value (in millions): $28,094

February 11th: Deal on Allegheny Energy Inc. ; Value (in millions): $8,540

February 21st: Deal on Smith International Inc. ; Value (in millions): $12,225

February 25th: Deal on Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc; Value (in millions): $13,600

March 8th: Deal on American Life Insurance Co. ; Value (in millions): $15,514

This is just 5 of them. And they're huge.

Now look at what happens after the SEC lawsuit...

Here are the top deals Goldman completed after the SEC announced its case.

April 21st : CyberSource Corp., the eCommerce Payment Management Company

Deal Value (in millions): $1,965

Acquiror: Visa Inc.

Target Advisor: Goldman Sachs

There are 10 of them in total.

April 28th : E.ON US LLC , the energy service company

Deal Value (in millions): $ 7,625

Acquiror: PPL Corp.

Target Advisor: Goldman Sachs; Blackstone

And none of them surpass the value of any of the big deals GS worked on pre-SEC.

May 3rd : Continental Airlines Inc.

Deal Value (in millions): $6,202

Acquiror: UAL Corp.

Acquiror Advisor: Goldman Sachs; JPMorgan

Here they are assisting a financial information company.

May 4th : Interactive Data Corp., the financial information company

Deal Value (in millions): $3,352

Acquiror: Silver Lake Partners LP, Warburg Pincus

Target Advisor: Goldman Sachs; Foros

A healthcare company.

May 14th : Healthscope Ltd (1st bid)

Deal Value (in millions): $2,218

Acquiror: Carlyle Group Inc; TPG Capital LP; Blackstone Group LP

Target Advisor: Goldman Sachs, Lazard

Out of Goldman's top 10 deals in 2010, only 3 are post-SEC.

May 17th : Psychiatric Solutions Inc.

Deal Value (in millions): $3,120

Acquiror: Universal Health Services Inc.

Target Advisor: Goldman Sachs

Seven of them took place pre-SEC scandal.

May 31st : Healthscope Ltd. (2nd bid)

Deal Value (in millions): $2,103

Acquiror:Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co - KKR; CVC Capital Partners Ltd

Target Advisor: Goldman Sachs, Lazard

But then again - this deal happened just last week.

June 20th : Telstra Corp. Ltd , the Australian telecommunication company

Deal Value (in millions) : $7,834

Acquiror: NBN Co. Ltd

Acquiror's Advisor: Goldman Sachs

This one too.

June 21st : Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Deal Value (in millions): $3,851

Acquiror: Biovail Corp.

Target Advisor: Goldman Sachs; Jefferies and Company

This is probably the deal that allowed GS to recover the top M&A spot for 2010.

June 23rd : Cognis GmbH, the specialty chemical company

Deal Value (in millions) : $3,810

Acquiror: BASF BE

Target Advisor: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan

But will they hold onto it after the summer?

Like we said, 7 out of Goldman's 10 top M&A deals took place before the SEC case.

This fall will be the true test.

Now check out the winners and losers from the Goldman SEC case >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.