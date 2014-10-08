The 10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising This Morning

Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull does not give you ‘wings’, according to the false advertising lawsuit the company just settled.

Start your Wednesday fully versed with the 10 most important advertising stories today.

1. Red Bull is set to pay out $US10 to every customer disappointed the energy drink didn’t “give them wings.” In total the company has agreed to pay more than $US13 million to settle the proposed class action lawsuit that alleged it was falsely advertising the benefits of its drinks.

2. UNICEF is hoping to emulate the success of the ALS #IceBucketChallenge with the #WakeUpCall selfie. Celebrities including Naomi Campbell, Stephen Fry and Tom Hiddleston have already taken part.

3. Facebook has opened up its “Audience Network” mobile app advertising network to all advertisers. The move places the social network in even more direct competition with Google and its AdMob offering.

4. In yet another indication that digital media owners are starting to eat network broadcasters’ lunch, AOL has poached Viacom executive Dermot McCormack to be the president of its video and studios division. McCormack will be responsible for boosting advertiser interest in AOL’s original video series.

5. We tried out European telecommunications giant Orange’s new marketing tool (which uses software to give you a glimpse at what you might look like in 20 years) on famous tech CEOs including Mark Zuckerberg and Marissa Mayer. The results are terrifying.

6. Here’s how brands should (and shouldn’t) be working with BuzzFeed, according to Adweek. The article gives a step-by-step guide on how to harness the new Millennial-focused native advertising medium.

7. “Reebok is the industry’s best kept secret,” according to its new US marketing chief. David Oksman told The Drum explained how the fitness brand is “on the path to being transformed.”

8. Controversial UK payday lender Wonga has had an ad banned for failing to show the true cost of borrowing. Wonga failed to mention in its TV ad its loans carry a 5,853% interest rate.

9. Digiday takes readers on a tour of the new Madison Advenue. Manhattan’s West SoHo is now home to an increasing number of ad agencies.

10. Publishers are holding back on signing up to Facebook’s new ad-buying platform Atlas. The Information reports that publishers are nervous about data leakage and are waiting for more evidence that Atlas will make them (not just Facebook) incremental revenue.

