The 10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising This Morning

Here are the most exciting things going on in the advertising world today.

1. Samsung is set to end its sponsorship of Chelsea FC. Turkish Airlines is set to take over as kit sponsor, but also potentially signing a much larger contract that could include the stadium, training ground and training kit.

2. Omnicom is advising its clients to move as much as 25% of their TV budgets to online video. TV is just not as attractive a proposition as more flexible, accountable digital formats, Omnicom Media Group’s CEO Daryl Simm told the Wall Street Journal.

3. A bestselling author has launched a lawsuit over Greek yogurt brand Chobani’s use of the word “how” in its ads. Dov Seidman, who wrote a business management book called “How: Why How We Do Anything Means Everything” claims the campaign infringes on his trademark of the word “how”.

4. New York City has told a company installing advertising beacons inside Manhattan phone booths to remove them. A spokesman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told BuzzFeed News the devices will be gone within days.

5. A juice company has launched an outdoor ad campaign that could be seen as being deliberately offensive in order to attract attention. One of the slogans reads: “Naturally sweet. Unlike most men.”

6. McDonald’s is going gourmet and high tech. The trial, running in Sydney, Australia, offers customers a touch-screen to order build their own burger made up of brioche buns, four kinds of cheeses, nine different sauces, and all served on wooden blocks.

7. Little Caesars’ Pretzel Pizza commercial was the most-remembered ad amongst US Millennials last month, according to Nielsen.

8. Adweek has asked Millennials “what they really want”. Lena Dunham, iPhones and more successful Tinder dates, apparently.

9. AdExchanger explores the relationship between Kraft, Starcom and Turn. Its analysis explains how brand, agency and vendor have being putting old media practices “out to pasture”.

10. Sony is launching an internet TV service that will carry 100 channels and will set customers back as much as $US80 a month, according to the New York Post, a move that could open up interesting targeted advertising options for brands. The report comes a month after Sony signed a big deal with Viacom to carry 22 of its channels, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and MTV.

