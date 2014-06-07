10 Things You Have To See At Vivid Sydney Before It Finishes On Monday

The free Vivid Sydney light festival, which has made Sydney’s CBD astonishing beautiful over the last fortnight, ends next Monday, June 9.
There are six key sites to visit around the harbour foreshore, with lights on between 6pm and midnight every evening. Don’t forget the North Sydney side, along with Darling Harbour, Walsh Bay and Martin Place and 50 installations to see, along with the impressive building projections, including the Sydney Opera House.
You could spend all night travelling around the city, or break it into a couple of evenings, but it is easier after about 9.30pm, when the families start to go home. And Walsh Bay seems to be less populated than around Circular Quay.
But if you have limited time, here are BI’s top 10 picks. If there’s a theme that runs across many of the works chosen, it’s that they’re interactive with the audience, adding to the delight and pleasure.
1. Play Me by Danny Rose, Customs House.
This wonderful interactive work projected on the ornate sandstone of Customs House is the love child of karaoke and jazzercise. A ‘conductor’ influences the projections, with the music ranging from the glorious ditty featured here to a more Latin salsa style. You can just sit and watch, but there’s actually an outdoors bar, so a few beers or wines makes it even more enjoyable.
2. Mirrorball Heart by George Savoulis & Ignatius Jones, next to the MCA. Circular Quay
3. Starry Night by Brad Miller. Walsh Bay
4. Mystery of Creation (Fragments of the Seasons) by Heinz Kasper, Robert Faidner, Lea Nagano. The Rocks
5. LOL by Luke Hespanhol. Walsh Bay.
6. e|MERGEnce by The Buchan Group. Martin Place
7. The Pool, by Jen Lewin, next to the MCA. Circular Quay
8. TetraBIN by Steven Bai and Sam Johnson. Circular Quay
9. Aquatique. Darling Harbour
10. Bit.fall. Martin Place
A lucky few may have seen Bit.fall at the MONA in Hobart. One of the world’s biggest alcohol companies, Kirin, has appropriated the idea for a pop up bar in Martin Place. It showers down walls of words sourced from new website feeds as they trend, audience-generated comments (you have to tweet mentioning the sponsor’s product) and whatever else brand-related guff the marketing department determines needs to be there. It’s magical nonetheless.
