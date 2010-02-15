The 10 Big Problems Apple Needs To Solve

At Macworld, influential Apple writer John Gruber gave a presentation on the 10 things wrong with Apple, Philip Elmer-DeWitt reports.



Here’s our short version of what John said:

1. Steve Jobs: Will the company wither when he steps away?

2. AT&T: The service in San Francisco and New York is a joke. It’s starting to tax on Apple and the iPhone’s brand.

3. Computers: John is so head-over-heels in love with the iPad, that he thinks it kills laptops and other lines of computing for Apple.

4. The App Store: It has 150,000 applications in it, and its tightly controlled by Apple. That might not be sustainable. There’s never been an app store like this before.

5. Security: Apple has a sluggish response to any security lapses. As the company’s mobile marketshare grows around the world, it needs to get better.

6. Mobile Me: What’s the point? It seems like Apple only did it because it was what the ‘kids were doing.’

7. Back-up: Apple doesn’t have an elegant solution for data back-up.

8. Apple TV: John doesn’t think Apple TV is a dud, but he thinks the people in charge of licensing the content to make Apple TV a success are “stupid.” The fact that Hulu freaked when Boxee started using Hulu doesn’t bode well for Apple TV or any of Apple’s content ambitions with movies and television.

9. Arch Rivals: Apple doesn’t have any rivals. While it has a boiling feud with Google, John doesn’t see it as much of a contest since Android is weak. He thinks Palm’s WebOS is the only worthy rival, but it’s bombing. Without a rival, Apple could become complacent.

10. About Box Credits: John thinks the people designing Apple software should get more credit. Steve Jobs was scared to give to much public credit because he thought his people would get poached.

