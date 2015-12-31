The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The Telegraph is in trouble with the Advertising Standards Authority over a native advert. It was not clear that Michelin had paid for the article.

2. Facebook is trying out interest-based feeds. The new feed has been described as “a newspaper made up of all the world’s newspapers.”

3. INSIDER interviewed Facebook’s head of global marketing. The executive highlighted the importance of “hard conversations.”

4. Five advertising executives to watch in 2016. The WSJ takes a look at who to watch going into the new year, including incoming DDB chief executive Wendy Clark.

5. Donald Trump has said he will spend $2 million a week on TV campaign adverts. The Republican front-runner has spent nothing on TV adverts so far.

6. The Guardian has published its list of the 100 most powerful people in media. The top three are all technology CEOs.

7. Media is still a good career choice. An analysis by BI Intelligence shows that wages are growing.

8. Apple is going to have a tough year. Declining iPad sales and speculation that the iPhone business may be shrinking make the future look less-than-rosy.

9. Local print newspapers are increasing getting sold or shutting down. High profile examples, like the Las Vegas Review-Journal, are the tip of the iceberg.

10. A look at how “the Chipping Norton set,” which includes Rebekah Brooks, are back on their feet. The hacking scandal did not take out Britain’s most powerful media empire.

